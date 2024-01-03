Sudan’s Rapid Support Forces Sign Peace Declaration Amid Ongoing Conflict

Sudan’s paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) have marked a significant step towards peace, signing the Addis Ababa Declaration alongside the Taqadum civilian coalition. This agreement represents the RSF’s most potent commitment yet to ending the ongoing nine-month conflict in Sudan, a war that has triggered the largest displacement crisis globally, caused extensive infrastructure damage, and raised the specter of famine.

RSF’s Commitment to Peace

The RSF leader, Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, known as ‘Hemetti’, has apologized for violations and pledged to rectify misconduct within the RSF ranks. The Addis Ababa Declaration, signed by Hemetti and former Prime Minister Hamdok, outlines a path towards ceasefires and a return to normalcy in Sudan. Key provisions include the release of detainees, the opening of safe corridors for humanitarian access, and the establishment of a National Committee for the Protection of Civilians. This signed declaration is a beacon of hope for the pro-democracy groups, offering an opportunity to play a more active role in peace and reconciliation processes.

Allegations Against the RSF and Sudanese Army

Despite the RSF’s promises to restore order in regions under its control, allegations of human rights abuses persist. The United States has accused the RSF of crimes against humanity. Similarly, the Sudanese army, accused by the RSF of hostility towards pro-democracy movements and of war crimes, has not yet indicated whether it will accept the declaration. The conflict originated from a dispute over the integration of forces after the ousting of Omar al-Bashir in 2019, with the ultimate aim of consolidating the military.

Regional Peace Efforts

Regional peace efforts, including an invitation by the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) for talks, have seen limited progress. The Arab League has called for a ceasefire in Sudan and urged Arab ambassadors in Khartoum to strive for the restoration of stability. Meanwhile, Algeria pledged to campaign for a higher representation of the African continent in the UN Security Council by granting it five instead of three non-permanent seats.