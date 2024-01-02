Sudan’s Rapid Support Forces Proposes Immediate, Unconditional Ceasefire

In a significant turn of events, the Rapid Support Forces (RSF), a paramilitary group in Sudan, announced their readiness for an immediate and unconditional ceasefire. This declaration stems from an agreement with the Taqadum civilian coalition, marking a potential stride towards ceasing the violence that has engulfed the country for over nine months.

RSF’s Ceasefire Declaration

The RSF’s chief, Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, has extended an invitation to the Sudanese army to sign the same declaration. He anticipates that this could serve as a foundation for peace negotiations aimed at resolving the ongoing conflict. The RSF’s ceasefire declaration comes in the wake of a war that has claimed over 12,000 lives and displaced nearly seven million people.

The conflict is rooted in a power struggle between the army and the RSF following the ousting of Omar al-Bashir, Sudan’s long-time dictator. The war has resulted in the world’s largest displacement crisis, with warnings of famine echoing throughout the country.

Obstacles to Peace

However, the road to peace is fraught with challenges. The RSF has been accused of crimes against humanity, including civilian killings, rapes, and home invasions. Despite these accusations, Gen Dagalo denies that the RSF is responsible, blaming these atrocities on armed fighters outside of the RSF’s control. The Sudanese army, led by Gen Abdel Fattah Al Burhan, has also been accused of war crimes and shows hostility towards Sudan’s pro-democracy movement.

The Addis Ababa Declaration, signed by the RSF and the Taqadum civilian coalition, aims to stop hostilities and protect civilians. It outlines the RSF’s commitment to negotiations with the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and the release of 451 prisoners. The declaration also includes provisions for the safe return of citizens to their homes and the establishment of safe routes in RSF-controlled areas. However, concerns about the RSF’s commitment to these provisions persist, given their track record.

In a hopeful gesture towards reconciliation, both Sudan’s warring generals have agreed to meet face-to-face to establish a ceasefire and initiate political dialogue. This commitment has been welcomed by international figures, including US President Joe Biden, who urged the generals to adhere to their commitments without delay.

As Sudan stands on the precipice of change, the world watches with bated breath, hoping that this declaration will mark the beginning of a peaceful resolution and the end of a devastating war.