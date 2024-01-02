en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Military

Sudan’s Rapid Support Forces Proposes Immediate, Unconditional Ceasefire

author
By: Ebenezer Mensah
Published: January 2, 2024 at 3:03 pm EST
Sudan’s Rapid Support Forces Proposes Immediate, Unconditional Ceasefire

In a significant turn of events, the Rapid Support Forces (RSF), a paramilitary group in Sudan, announced their readiness for an immediate and unconditional ceasefire. This declaration stems from an agreement with the Taqadum civilian coalition, marking a potential stride towards ceasing the violence that has engulfed the country for over nine months.

RSF’s Ceasefire Declaration

The RSF’s chief, Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, has extended an invitation to the Sudanese army to sign the same declaration. He anticipates that this could serve as a foundation for peace negotiations aimed at resolving the ongoing conflict. The RSF’s ceasefire declaration comes in the wake of a war that has claimed over 12,000 lives and displaced nearly seven million people.

The conflict is rooted in a power struggle between the army and the RSF following the ousting of Omar al-Bashir, Sudan’s long-time dictator. The war has resulted in the world’s largest displacement crisis, with warnings of famine echoing throughout the country.

Obstacles to Peace

However, the road to peace is fraught with challenges. The RSF has been accused of crimes against humanity, including civilian killings, rapes, and home invasions. Despite these accusations, Gen Dagalo denies that the RSF is responsible, blaming these atrocities on armed fighters outside of the RSF’s control. The Sudanese army, led by Gen Abdel Fattah Al Burhan, has also been accused of war crimes and shows hostility towards Sudan’s pro-democracy movement.

The Addis Ababa Declaration, signed by the RSF and the Taqadum civilian coalition, aims to stop hostilities and protect civilians. It outlines the RSF’s commitment to negotiations with the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and the release of 451 prisoners. The declaration also includes provisions for the safe return of citizens to their homes and the establishment of safe routes in RSF-controlled areas. However, concerns about the RSF’s commitment to these provisions persist, given their track record.

In a hopeful gesture towards reconciliation, both Sudan’s warring generals have agreed to meet face-to-face to establish a ceasefire and initiate political dialogue. This commitment has been welcomed by international figures, including US President Joe Biden, who urged the generals to adhere to their commitments without delay.

As Sudan stands on the precipice of change, the world watches with bated breath, hoping that this declaration will mark the beginning of a peaceful resolution and the end of a devastating war.

0
Military Sudan
author

Ebenezer Mensah

Ebenezer Mensah is a distinguished correspondent with a fervor for journalism that sparks transformation. With an adeptness for penning meticulously researched historical narratives, he offers BNN's international viewership a unique blend of profound insights. Ebenezer seamlessly bridges the gap between history and its resonance in today's world, fostering an informed and active readership. His unparalleled journalistic acumen and steadfast commitment position him as a pivotal asset to BNN's endeavor to present news that truly matters.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Retired Army Staff Sgt Ross Alewine's Path to Recovery: A Journey Through Adaptive Sports

By Salman Khan

Gardiner Criticizes UK's Iraq Troop Reduction: A Sign of Weakness?

By BNN Correspondents

USS New Jersey Battleship Set for Major Maintenance After 32 Years

By BNN Correspondents

National Museum of Military Vehicles Launches Inaugural Restoration Shop Program

By María Alejandra Trujillo

DARPA's NOMARS Program Forges Ahead: Autonomous Vessel 'Defiant' Gears ...
@Military · 1 hour
DARPA's NOMARS Program Forges Ahead: Autonomous Vessel 'Defiant' Gears ...
heart comment 0
Hungarian Major General Laszlo Sticz Leads EU’s Peacekeeping Mission in Bosnia

By BNN Correspondents

Hungarian Major General Laszlo Sticz Leads EU's Peacekeeping Mission in Bosnia
Israeli-American Soldier Amichai Oster Killed in Gaza Conflict

By Shivani Chauhan

Israeli-American Soldier Amichai Oster Killed in Gaza Conflict
Storm Henk Topples British Army’s Apache Helicopter: An Unprecedented Incident

By Justice Nwafor

Storm Henk Topples British Army's Apache Helicopter: An Unprecedented Incident
Navistar Defense Bags $61 Million Contract for MRAP Vehicle Upgrade

By BNN Correspondents

Navistar Defense Bags $61 Million Contract for MRAP Vehicle Upgrade
Latest Headlines
World News
New Zealand in 2024: Navigating Political and Economic Challenges
55 seconds
New Zealand in 2024: Navigating Political and Economic Challenges
From Homelessness and Leukemia to a Neuroscience Degree: The Inspiring Journey of Dallas Salas
2 mins
From Homelessness and Leukemia to a Neuroscience Degree: The Inspiring Journey of Dallas Salas
First Documented Case of Post-Covid-19 Acute Labyrinthitis in a Teenager
2 mins
First Documented Case of Post-Covid-19 Acute Labyrinthitis in a Teenager
New Risk Factors for Onset of Parkinson's Disease Unearthed
2 mins
New Risk Factors for Onset of Parkinson's Disease Unearthed
Barry I. Gold: A Pioneer in Pharmacology and Advocate for Addiction Awareness
3 mins
Barry I. Gold: A Pioneer in Pharmacology and Advocate for Addiction Awareness
Leeds United's Looming Exodus: 2024 to Bring Significant Roster Changes
4 mins
Leeds United's Looming Exodus: 2024 to Bring Significant Roster Changes
Thomas Dale Girls' Basketball Team Undefeated; High School Players Surpass Career Milestones
4 mins
Thomas Dale Girls' Basketball Team Undefeated; High School Players Surpass Career Milestones
Tony Blair Institute Urges UK Chancellor to Implement Road Pricing Amid Rising EV Use
4 mins
Tony Blair Institute Urges UK Chancellor to Implement Road Pricing Amid Rising EV Use
Jordan Not Considering Economic Crossing Point with As-Suwayda Amid Protests and Border Tensions
4 mins
Jordan Not Considering Economic Crossing Point with As-Suwayda Amid Protests and Border Tensions
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
2 hours
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
2 hours
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
2 hours
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
2 hours
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
3 hours
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
Bangladesh Stands with Japan: Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Expresses Solidarity Amidst Earthquake Crisis
3 hours
Bangladesh Stands with Japan: Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Expresses Solidarity Amidst Earthquake Crisis
Bangladesh High Court Takes Significant Step in Preserving Bangshi River
3 hours
Bangladesh High Court Takes Significant Step in Preserving Bangshi River
Awami League Leader Among Six Detained for Election Violence in Bogura-1 Constituency
3 hours
Awami League Leader Among Six Detained for Election Violence in Bogura-1 Constituency
Rickshaw Drivers Unleash Havoc in Dhanmondi: Traffic Police Boxes Vandalized
3 hours
Rickshaw Drivers Unleash Havoc in Dhanmondi: Traffic Police Boxes Vandalized

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app