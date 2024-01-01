en English
Military

Sudan’s Power Struggles: A Glimmer of Hope Amidst Political Unrest

By: Hadeel Hashem
Published: January 1, 2024 at 10:34 am EST
Sudan's Power Struggles: A Glimmer of Hope Amidst Political Unrest

As Sudan grapples with political tumult and sporadic violence, General Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, more widely known as Hemeti, the commander of the country’s Rapid Support Forces (RSF), has declared the need for the Sudanese army to acknowledge an unspecified defeat. This ambiguous pronouncement emerges amid a delicate transitional phase in Sudan, marked by an uneasy power-sharing agreement between military and civilian entities following the 2019 ousting of long-time leader Omar al-Bashir.

Unmasking the Power Dynamics

General Dagalo’s RSF, a potent paramilitary force, has been a key player in shaping Sudan’s security landscape. The RSF, with an estimated strength of 100,000 members, has been involved in conflicts beyond Sudan’s borders, in Yemen and Libya. Furthermore, the RSF’s involvement in gold mining and trading has made General Dagalo one of Sudan’s richest individuals, painting a picture of the intricate intertwining of power, wealth, and military influence.

The Battlefield Within

The RSF’s recent takeover of Gezira State in central Sudan has disrupted agricultural production and exacerbated food shortages, indicating the potentially destabilizing influence of the force within the nation. The Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) have retreated in the face of this onslaught, leaving civilians vulnerable to violence and famine. The RSF’s actions in Gezira State underscore the internal power struggle that continues to convulse Sudan, with different factions vying for control.

A Call for Peace Amidst Turbulence

Despite the internal strife, there are glimmers of hope for peace. The Sudanese Civilian Democratic Forces Coordination Taqaddum has announced plans for a meeting with General Dagalo to discuss the protection of civilians, delivery of humanitarian aid, and an end to the war. This move, coupled with General Dagalo’s expressed willingness to negotiate peace, signifies a potential shift in the dynamics of Sudan’s internal conflict. However, the path to peace remains fraught with challenges, as reflected in the ongoing clashes between the SAF and RSF in Khartoum.

In a bid to quell the raging conflict, Sudan’s warring generals, Abdel Fattah Burhan and Mohammed Hamdan Dagalo, have agreed to a direct meeting to negotiate a cease-fire and initiate political talks. This development, welcomed by the United States, comes as a beacon of hope for Sudan, signaling the possibility of an end to a war that has ravaged the nation and displaced millions of its citizens.

Military Sudan
author

Hadeel Hashem

Hadeel Hashem is an internationally acclaimed journalist recognized for her profound dedication to climate change and environmental reporting. With nearly a decade of experience under her belt, she has solidified her position as a trusted and respected figure in the world of journalism. Originating from Egypt, Hadeel has enriched the media landscapes of both Egypt and Saudi Arabia with her contributions since 2013, culminating in her recent role as Editor at MSN Arabia. Throughout her illustrious career, Hadeel has garnered several esteemed awards, a testament to her unparalleled expertise and unwavering dedication to factual reporting.

