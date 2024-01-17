Sudan's Escalating Crisis: A Call for International Intervention

In a world where conflict often dominates headlines, the crisis in Sudan remains a particularly distressing narrative. The strife between the Sudanese Armed Forces and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) has escalated into one of the most severe humanitarian crises globally. This discord, stemming from disagreements over the integration of these two forces, a critical step in Sudan's transition to a civilian-led democracy, has forced millions, including Shakir el-Hassan and his family, to flee their homes in a desperate search for safety.

Advertisment

The Humanitarian Crisis

This conflict has led to a displacement crisis of an unprecedented scale. Over 7.4 million people have been forced to abandon their homes, making Sudan the country with the largest displacement problem globally. Half of Sudan's population, estimated at 25 million people, are in dire need of humanitarian assistance. The African Union's efforts to mediate, including the appointment of a three-member group, have yet to bear fruit, as the conflict continues to claim lives and disrupt normalcy.

Combatants and Their Games

Advertisment

At the heart of the conflict are two figures - Gen. Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, 'Hemeti', the RSF leader, and Gen. Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, the Sudanese Armed Forces leader. Both leaders have shown a lack of genuine commitment to peace. Hemeti has been accused of using peace initiatives such as Taqaddum for political gain, while al-Burhan has urged civilians to arm themselves, further escalating the violence.

Call for International Intervention

Amgad Farid Eltayeb, from the Fikra for Studies and Development, has criticized both leaders for their pursuit of control over the country. He has called for direct international intervention to cease the violence. The call echoes the desperation of millions in Sudan, as the conditions in displacement camps continue to deteriorate, and the psychological toll on children, who depict scenes of violence in their artwork, continues to rise.

Advertisment

The Plight of Displaced Persons

As the conflict persists, the influx of displaced individuals continues unabated. Overcrowded conditions in places like Kassala have become distressingly common. This, coupled with the growing food insecurity and weakened health services, has amplified the suffering of the displaced population. Shakir el-Hassan's story is a stark reminder of the human cost of this conflict. As an employee of the NGO CARE, Hassan has firsthand experience with displacement, a testament to the depth of civilian suffering in this crisis.

As we continue to monitor this evolving situation, it's crucial to remember the human lives caught in the crossfire. It's not just a question of political control or military supremacy, but about the right to live in safety and dignity. Sudan's crisis is a cry for help that the world can't ignore.