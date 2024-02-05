Sudan's Escalating Conflict: A Tale of Displacement, Humanitarian Crisis, and Network Outages

The ongoing conflict in Sudan, primarily between the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) and the Sudanese army, has taken a heavy toll on the country's infrastructure, leading to significant internal displacement and dire warnings of impending famine. The situation has been further exacerbated by widespread network outages, impacting major providers MTN Sudan and Sudani, hindering communication and relief efforts.

The Role of the RSF

The RSF, which controls vast parts of Khartoum, including facilities of telecommunication companies, has been accused of shutting down networks in areas controlled by the army, including River Nile state and Port Sudan city. The paramilitary group has, however, denied responsibility for the nationwide disruptions, instead blaming the army for the outages occurring in the Darfur region.

Impact on Infrastructure and Humanitarian Crisis

Since April, the escalating conflict has inflicted substantial damage on network towers, power lines, and other critical infrastructure, deepening the humanitarian crisis. Zain Sudan, another key provider, reported network outages due to reasons beyond its control, while MTN Group acknowledged the conflict's impact on network services. The lack of reliable communication networks is significantly hampering relief efforts, leaving millions stranded without aid.

Global Implications of the Conflict

The contest for control between the RSF and the army has resulted in what's being described as the world's largest internal displacement crisis, affecting over 7.5 million people. Medical charity MSF has reported a critical situation in Darfur, where at least one child is dying every two hours in the Zamzam camp for displaced individuals. Both the RSF and the army have been accused of committing war crimes in this escalating conflict, raising international concern and drawing global attention to the crisis.