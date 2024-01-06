en English
Conflict & Defence

Sudan’s El Dinder Resistance Committees Report Detentions and Arms Distribution

By: Hadeel Hashem
Published: January 6, 2024 at 4:18 am EST | Updated: Jan 6, 2024 at 12:19 pm EST
Sudan's El Dinder Resistance Committees Report Detentions and Arms Distribution

As the sun rose over Sennar, Sudan, the El Dinder Resistance Committees began the day with a glimmer of hope. Six members, held captive by Military Intelligence, were finally released. However, the joy was tempered by the reality that two of their comrades remain detained, their fate uncertain. This grim scenario is not unique to El Dinder but is part of a broader pattern of military detentions that have targeted activists and human rights defenders across Sudan.

The Unseen Hand

The Resistance Committees lay the responsibility for these detentions at the feet of the now-dissolved National Congress Party (NCP). They accuse the NCP of collaborating with the General Intelligence Service (GIS) and the Sudan Armed Forces (SAF) intelligence units to facilitate the detentions. The aim, they believe, is more sinister than mere suppression of dissent.

These activists were part of the ‘third phase’ of a Military Intelligence detention campaign that kicked off in late December. This campaign saw over 30 individuals from El Dinder alone being detained. The Resistance Committees assert that these campaigns are a calculated effort by elements of the former Al Bashir regime to regain power and perpetuate a conflict that has cost Sudan much in terms of lives and resources.

(Read Also: Sudan’s Army Chief Rejects Ceasefire, Vows to Continue War Against RSF)

The War Continues

The Resistance Committees argue that Military Intelligence is not just a passive observer but an active enabler of these former regime elements. They allege that the intelligence agency is obstructing revolutionary forces trying to bring an end to the cycle of conflict.

Concerns are not confined to detentions alone. In El Dinder, there are rising fears about arms being distributed to leaders of the former regime under the guise of the Popular Resistance Authority. These distributions, the Resistance Committees claim, are being facilitated by military security services.

(Read Also: Sudanese National and Bouncers Charged in Paceville Altercation)

A Cry for Justice

In response to these detention campaigns, the Sudanese Observatory for Human Rights has raised its voice in condemnation. This sentiment is shared by a coalition of eight Sudanese civil society organizations that launched the campaign ‘Where Did You Take Them?’ in October. The campaign seeks to address the issue of enforced disappearances, a problem that has seen over 840 civilians reported missing.

The struggle of the El Dinder Resistance Committees and their efforts to shed light on these detentions are a reminder of the challenges that Sudan faces as it strives to forge a path towards peace and stability.

Conflict & Defence Human Rights Sudan
Hadeel Hashem

Hadeel Hashem is an internationally acclaimed journalist recognized for her profound dedication to climate change and environmental reporting. With nearly a decade of experience under her belt, she has solidified her position as a trusted and respected figure in the world of journalism. Originating from Egypt, Hadeel has enriched the media landscapes of both Egypt and Saudi Arabia with her contributions since 2013, culminating in her recent role as Editor at MSN Arabia. Throughout her illustrious career, Hadeel has garnered several esteemed awards, a testament to her unparalleled expertise and unwavering dedication to factual reporting.

