Sudan’s El Dinder Resistance Committees Report Detentions and Arms Distribution

As the sun rose over Sennar, Sudan, the El Dinder Resistance Committees began the day with a glimmer of hope. Six members, held captive by Military Intelligence, were finally released. However, the joy was tempered by the reality that two of their comrades remain detained, their fate uncertain. This grim scenario is not unique to El Dinder but is part of a broader pattern of military detentions that have targeted activists and human rights defenders across Sudan.

The Unseen Hand

The Resistance Committees lay the responsibility for these detentions at the feet of the now-dissolved National Congress Party (NCP). They accuse the NCP of collaborating with the General Intelligence Service (GIS) and the Sudan Armed Forces (SAF) intelligence units to facilitate the detentions. The aim, they believe, is more sinister than mere suppression of dissent.

These activists were part of the ‘third phase’ of a Military Intelligence detention campaign that kicked off in late December. This campaign saw over 30 individuals from El Dinder alone being detained. The Resistance Committees assert that these campaigns are a calculated effort by elements of the former Al Bashir regime to regain power and perpetuate a conflict that has cost Sudan much in terms of lives and resources.

The War Continues

The Resistance Committees argue that Military Intelligence is not just a passive observer but an active enabler of these former regime elements. They allege that the intelligence agency is obstructing revolutionary forces trying to bring an end to the cycle of conflict.

Concerns are not confined to detentions alone. In El Dinder, there are rising fears about arms being distributed to leaders of the former regime under the guise of the Popular Resistance Authority. These distributions, the Resistance Committees claim, are being facilitated by military security services.

A Cry for Justice

In response to these detention campaigns, the Sudanese Observatory for Human Rights has raised its voice in condemnation. This sentiment is shared by a coalition of eight Sudanese civil society organizations that launched the campaign ‘Where Did You Take Them?’ in October. The campaign seeks to address the issue of enforced disappearances, a problem that has seen over 840 civilians reported missing.

The struggle of the El Dinder Resistance Committees and their efforts to shed light on these detentions are a reminder of the challenges that Sudan faces as it strives to forge a path towards peace and stability.

