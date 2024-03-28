Sudan's Deputy Army Commander Warns Popular Resistance Could Pose Next Threat

In a stark warning, Shams al-Din Kabashi, the deputy commander of the Sudanese army, voiced concerns that the popular resistance could emerge as the next significant threat to Sudan, urging for its regulation and integration under the army's banner. This declaration was made in the midst of ongoing tensions and conflicts within the country, highlighting the complex dynamics between the military and various civilian groups seeking to influence Sudan's future.

Advertisment

Call for Regulation and Integration

Kabashi, addressing soldiers in the Gedaref region, emphasized the necessity of bringing members of the popular resistance under the armed forces' control to avoid political exploitation. He criticized the unauthorized media appearances and political posturing of certain groups fighting alongside the army, specifically condemning the actions of the Bara battalion leaders following the recapture of key facilities in Omdurman. Kabashi's statements underline the army's intention to maintain a non-political stance and its refusal to allow any party or political entity to leverage military operations for political gains.

The Media's Role and Public Perception

Advertisment

The public reaction to the Bara battalion's media visibility, especially commander Misbah Abu Zeid's declaration of 'victory', has sparked widespread criticism. Kabashi's directives now strictly prohibit photography within camps and emphasize the importance of distancing the armed resistance from political agendas. This move reflects the military leadership's attempt to control the narrative and maintain cohesion among the forces allied with the army during a period marked by internal strife and external scrutiny.

Broader Implications for Sudan's Stability

The ongoing conflict between the Sudanese Armed Forces and the Rapid Support Forces has already led to a dire humanitarian crisis, with millions displaced and facing acute food insecurity. Kabashi's warnings about the popular resistance not only highlight the internal challenges facing Sudan but also foreshadow the complexities of reconciling military authority with the aspirations of various civilian factions. As Sudan navigates through this turbulent period, the role of the popular resistance, its relationship with the military, and the influence of external actors will be critical factors determining the country's path towards peace or further turmoil.

The delicate balance between military control and popular aspirations in Sudan remains in jeopardy. With the potential for popular resistance to either integrate under the army's banner or fracture into politically motivated factions, Sudan's journey towards stability is fraught with uncertainty. The international community's role, coupled with internal dynamics, will play a pivotal role in shaping the future of a nation on the brink.