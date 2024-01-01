en English
Military

Sudan’s Al-Burhan Condemns RSF Atrocities, Calls for End to Foreign Interference

By: Shivani Chauhan
Published: January 1, 2024 at 9:31 am EST | Updated: Jan 1, 2024 at 10:58 am EST
Sudan’s Al-Burhan Condemns RSF Atrocities, Calls for End to Foreign Interference

In an unexpected move that reverberates throughout Sudan, Lt. Gen. Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan, the Head of the Sovereign Council, has publicly denounced the atrocities committed by the Rapid Support Forces (RSF). Highlighting the gruesome acts of civilian assassinations, looting, home occupation, displacement, and ethnic cleansing, Al-Burhan’s Independence Day speech marked a pivotal moment in Sudan’s tumultuous history.

Condemnation of Foreign Interference

Al-Burhan did not hold back in his reproach of foreign countries accused of supporting the RSF. He urged these nations, specifically Chad and the United Arab Emirates (UAE), to halt their interference in Sudan’s affairs. This is the first time Al-Burhan has publicly addressed the issue of foreign aid to the RSF, a subject he has previously been criticized for sidestepping.

(Read Also: Sudan’s Power Struggles: A Glimmer of Hope Amidst Political Unrest)

The Rebel Force and Its Supporters

The RSF, now labeled as a rebel force by Sudan, has allegedly received backing from Chad and the UAE. Sudanese officials claim this support extends to weapons and military logistics, with RSF leader Mohamed Hamdan Daglo, known as “Hemetti,” recently making a trip on a UAE government aircraft. This contentious issue has further strained diplomatic relationships, with both Chad and the UAE expelling several Sudanese diplomats. Sudan retaliated with reciprocal diplomatic expulsions, illustrating the escalating tensions.

(Read Also: Sudan’s al-Burhan Condemns Rapid Support Forces and Foreign Aid)

Path to Peace

Al-Burhan asserted that a ceasefire and lasting peace would only be attainable if the RSF withdraws from Sudanese cities, returns looted assets, and vacates civilian homes and government buildings. He underscored that any peace agreement must respect the dignity and will of the Sudanese people. A planned meeting between Al-Burhan and Hemetti was postponed due to technical reasons, underscoring the ongoing diplomatic and internal strife.

Military Sudan
Shivani Chauhan

Shivani Chauhan, a multifaceted and proficient media expert, has become an integral part of the BNN staff, contributing a wealth of familiarity from a variety of news outlets. She previously held the position of an Editor at PinkVilla, demonstrating her outstanding skills in managing content creation. Prior to that, Shivani was a dedicated Journalist for both India Legal and WION, refining her abilities in investigative journalism and narrative development. Her experience further extends to a term as an Associate Producer at Zee Media, as well as at Hindustan Times. Anchored in a deep-seated commitment to unearth the truth, Shivani thrives in captivating her audience with impactful stories that instigate significant change.

