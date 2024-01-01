Sudan’s Al-Burhan Condemns RSF Atrocities, Calls for End to Foreign Interference

In an unexpected move that reverberates throughout Sudan, Lt. Gen. Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan, the Head of the Sovereign Council, has publicly denounced the atrocities committed by the Rapid Support Forces (RSF). Highlighting the gruesome acts of civilian assassinations, looting, home occupation, displacement, and ethnic cleansing, Al-Burhan’s Independence Day speech marked a pivotal moment in Sudan’s tumultuous history.

Condemnation of Foreign Interference

Al-Burhan did not hold back in his reproach of foreign countries accused of supporting the RSF. He urged these nations, specifically Chad and the United Arab Emirates (UAE), to halt their interference in Sudan’s affairs. This is the first time Al-Burhan has publicly addressed the issue of foreign aid to the RSF, a subject he has previously been criticized for sidestepping.

The Rebel Force and Its Supporters

The RSF, now labeled as a rebel force by Sudan, has allegedly received backing from Chad and the UAE. Sudanese officials claim this support extends to weapons and military logistics, with RSF leader Mohamed Hamdan Daglo, known as “Hemetti,” recently making a trip on a UAE government aircraft. This contentious issue has further strained diplomatic relationships, with both Chad and the UAE expelling several Sudanese diplomats. Sudan retaliated with reciprocal diplomatic expulsions, illustrating the escalating tensions.

Path to Peace

Al-Burhan asserted that a ceasefire and lasting peace would only be attainable if the RSF withdraws from Sudanese cities, returns looted assets, and vacates civilian homes and government buildings. He underscored that any peace agreement must respect the dignity and will of the Sudanese people. A planned meeting between Al-Burhan and Hemetti was postponed due to technical reasons, underscoring the ongoing diplomatic and internal strife.

