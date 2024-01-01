en English
Foreign Affairs

Sudan’s al-Burhan Condemns Rapid Support Forces and Foreign Aid

author
By: Israel Ojoko
Published: January 1, 2024 at 10:33 am EST
On December 31, 2023, Lt. Gen. Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, the Head of Sudan’s Sovereign Council, delivered a stinging critique of the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) in his Independence Day speech in Port Sudan.

Al-Burhan condemned the RSF for a litany of human rights abuses including civilian assassinations, looting, home occupations, dignity violations, forced displacements, and ethnic cleansing. The RSF, led by Mohamed Hamdan Daglo, known as ‘Hemetti’, has been embroiled in several controversies for their actions within Sudan.

Al-Burhan Accuses Foreign Nations of Aiding RSF

Al-Burhan’s address marked a significant departure from his usual public stance, as he accused foreign countries of providing a safe haven for RSF leaders and interfering in Sudan’s internal matters.

He urged these nations to cease their meddling, warning that their hospitality towards the RSF leadership implicates them in the group’s crimes. These accusations follow a recent diplomatic tour by RSF leader Hemetti and allegations from Sudan of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Chad aiding the RSF with weapons and logistics, escalating tensions in the region.

Reciprocal Expulsion of Diplomats

In retaliation to the allegations, both Chad and UAE expelled Sudanese diplomats, leading to reciprocal actions by Sudan.

This diplomatic fallout further strains the already tense relations between these nations and Sudan, adding another layer of complexity to the ongoing crisis.

Call for RSF’s Withdrawal from Sudanese Cities

Al-Burhan has labeled the RSF as a rebel force and emphasized that peace can only be achieved if the RSF withdraws from Sudanese cities, as per the terms of the Jeddah Declaration.

He also called for the return of looted assets and the vacation of occupied properties. A scheduled meeting between al-Burhan and Hemeti was postponed due to technical reasons, leaving the situation in flux.

Foreign Affairs Sudan
author

Israel Ojoko

With a decade-long dedication to the realm of digital journalism, Israel Ojoko stands out as a seasoned journalist, editor, and content curator. His fervor for the craft shines through in his meticulously crafted narratives and editorial insights. Israel's pursuit of journalistic excellence is unwavering, and this drive has fortified his reputation in international news circles. Before bringing his expertise to BNN Network, Israel honed his leadership and editorial skills as a Senior Editor across multiple global news outlets, amassing a wealth of professional acumen in the process.

