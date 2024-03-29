Sudanese Women Lead Charge Against Wartime Sexual Violence Amid Civil War

Violence against women, including rape, has become a widespread weapon in Sudan's ongoing civil war, notably in the Darfur region. The women who spearheaded the 2019 uprising against Omar al-Bashir are now on the frontline, fighting to halt wartime sexual violence. Dubbed 'Kendake' or Nubian Queens, these women are playing pivotal roles in the political landscape despite the escalating conflict. Since the outbreak of hostilities in April 2023 between the military and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF), the war has claimed over 12,000 lives, inflicted injuries on 33,000, and displaced close to 7 million people, as reported by the United Nations. Sexual violence against women and girls has been rampant, particularly in Darfur, transforming Sudanese women into both victims and formidable activists. These women are tirelessly campaigning for the rights of women, children, and the displaced, while extending support to survivors.

Empowering Through Protection

Women's groups are actively promoting a protection plan devised in Kampala, Uganda, aimed at safeguarding women from sexual violence, documenting rights violations, and designating 25% of humanitarian aid towards empowerment projects in refugee camps and conflict zones. Despite facing numerous challenges, these groups continue to engage in dialogues with both conflicting parties, provide aid, support victims, and strive for political representation in peace negotiations. Unfazed by ongoing violations, Sudanese women's organizations are ramping up their efforts to alleviate suffering, expose abuses by combatants, advocate for political solutions to cease hostilities, and forge a roadmap for Sudan's future that champions women's rights and human dignity.

Documenting Violations and Advocating for Peace

Sudanese women are at the forefront of uncovering violations and providing humanitarian support to victims, playing significant political roles historically. The call for allocating 25% of humanitarian aid to projects for women in conflict areas and shelter camps underscores their commitment to making a tangible difference. The formation of about 70 Sudanese feminist groups, demanding inclusion in peace efforts, marks a significant step towards joint feminist action. These groups, operating from asylum capitals like Cairo, Egypt, and Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, have developed a comprehensive plan in Kampala to protect women from sexual violence, facilitate safe corridors, and assist in documenting human rights abuses, with a long-term vision of empowering women in conflict zones and refugee camps.

Challenging Political Representation and Seeking Solutions

Despite weak representation in political groups involved in peace negotiations, Sudanese activists and feminist groups are intensifying their activities to halt violations and achieve peaceful political resolutions. By providing humanitarian assistance, supporting victims of sexual violence, exposing the practices of warring factions, and seeking political roles to end the war, these groups are crafting a future roadmap for Sudan. The commitment of Sudanese women to cease the conflict and push for comprehensive peace emphasizes their pivotal role in peacebuilding efforts and the establishment of a just society that respects women's rights and human dignity.