Sudanese Army Declares No Power Transfer Without Elections Amid Escalating Conflict

In a significant development within Sudan's ongoing turmoil, Lieutenant General Yasser Al-Atta, a member of the sovereign Council and assistant commander-in-chief, announced that the Sudanese army will not transfer power to civilian forces without conducting elections. This statement was made against the backdrop of continuous conflict between the army and the Rapid Support Forces, leading to widespread displacement and a humanitarian crisis.

Unyielding Stance Amidst Chaos

The contentious announcement by Al-Atta emphasizes a transitional period led by the military, directly challenging the demands for civilian governance. His speech, broadcasted nationwide, underscores the military's determination to retain control, despite international calls for peaceful resolution and civilian leadership. Furthermore, Al-Atta's call to bolster the so-called Popular Resistance highlights the military's effort to solidify public support against the backdrop of ongoing skirmishes and societal unrest.

Efforts to Mitigate Conflict

Despite the army's firm stance, there have been concerted efforts to resolve the conflict, with the Rapid Support Forces expressing readiness to reach an understanding that prioritizes the safeguarding of Sudanese lives. The visit of Sudanese army commander Abdel Fattah al-Burhan to Shendi marks a significant moment, signifying potential dialogues aimed at conflict de-escalation. However, the deep-rooted issues and power dynamics between the conflicting parties pose significant challenges to achieving lasting peace.

International Concern and Humanitarian Crisis

The international community continues to express grave concern over the escalating violence in Sudan, which has resulted in millions fleeing their homes and facing dire humanitarian conditions. The United Nations' warnings about the potential for catastrophic hunger and the endangerment of children underline the urgent need for a ceasefire and humanitarian access. Yet, the path to peace remains fraught with complexities, as political solutions and calls for civilian governance confront the reality of entrenched military power and fragmented resistance.