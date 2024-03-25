Sudan Tackles Illegal Foreigners' Influx Amid War: New Legal Measures Announced

A senior official at the Sudanese interior ministry said on Sunday that the authorities will take a package of legal measures to control the "illegal foreign presence" in the country following the outbreak of the war.

Major General Salah al-Din Adam Omar, Director of the public affairs department at the General Directorate of passports, said that this comes after the influx of large numbers of foreigners to the country and their participation in the war in the ranks of the Rapid Support forces "through acts of sabotage and assault on public and private property in Khartoum state, besides carrying weapons," according to the Sudanese news agency.

Identity review committee

He also added that the state "has taken a number of measures to review the civil register to catch violators in obtaining Sudanese citizenship illegally," announcing the formation of an identity review committee that will ban questionable national numbers.

He pointed out that the police were alerted to the dangers of the foreign presence in Sudan "due to reports and facts, especially since the continuity of the foreign presence made it multiply, which led to a demographic change in some areas".

Omar attributed the reason for the influx of foreigners to the failure to activate the guarding of crossings and border control, except at the ashkit and arqin crossings with Egypt.

As a refugee

On the other hand, Major General Sami al-Siddiq, director of the General Directorate of the Civil Registry, said that dealing with refugees from the state of South Sudan "is in the status of asylum", and said "the most affected of them are the refugees of the state of South".

"We made a mistake in dealing with the refugees of the state of South Sudan, and we affected them by their participation in the war and using them as soldiers,"he explained.

He also said that the issue of foreign presence needs a special pause by the security and government agencies to legalize it "as it concerns state sovereignty and national security".

Policy and Security Workshop

The officials ' statements came during a press conference of the preparatory committee for the foreign presence Control and identity review workshop, which will open on Tuesday with the participation of all relevant authorities and governors of border states, and will conclude its work and submit its recommendations next Thursday.