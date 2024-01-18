en English
Conflict & Defence

Sudan Conflict Threatens Ancient Kingdom of Kush: A UNESCO World Heritage Site at Risk

author
By: Hadeel Hashem
Published: January 18, 2024 at 3:46 am EST | Updated: Jan 18, 2024 at 2:47 pm EST
Sudan Conflict Threatens Ancient Kingdom of Kush: A UNESCO World Heritage Site at Risk

At the heart of Sudan, about 220 kilometers from Khartoum, lies the Island of Meroe, home to the historical relics of the ancient Kingdom of Kush—a UNESCO World Heritage Site now imperiled by escalating conflict. This site, a testament to thousands of years of civilization, houses pyramids, temples, and dwellings that bear witness to the richness of the Kushite Empire, often overshadowed by its Egyptian contemporaries. Today, however, the specter of war looms over these historical treasures as the nine-month feud between two rival generals rages on, inching perilously close to these invaluable landmarks.

Conflict Engulfs Sudan

The World Food Programme (WFP) has temporarily suspended food assistance in some parts of Al Jazirah state due to the spreading violence. With the war now in its ninth month, the Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs warns of a spiraling situation, with nearly 25 million people requiring assistance in 2024. This conflict, a violent standoff between the Sudanese army and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF), led by General Mohamed Hamdan Daglo, threatens to reach UN bases in the east of the country, placing millions of civilians in jeopardy. Clashes, artillery fire, and air strikes have surged in Sudan’s capital and other cities, displacing 2.5 million people and igniting a humanitarian crisis.

Historical Treasures Under Threat

The war, however, has now expanded beyond human casualties and infrastructural devastation. The Regional Network for Cultural Rights reports that RSF troops have invaded the Naqa and Musawwarat es-Sufra sites, putting the ruins of the ancient Kingdom of Kush at risk. Images and videos circulating on social media reveal potential vandalism, destruction, and looting of these historical monuments, triggering international concern.

The Legacy of the Kingdom of Kush

The Kingdom of Kush, also known as the Kushite Empire, was an influential civilization in Nubia that built more pyramids than Egypt. Advanced in language, script, trade, industry, and archery, Kush boasted a complex urban society with significant female participation. Its strategic position on trade routes and rich natural resources, including gold and emerald mines, contributed to its wealth and importance, particularly as a provider of soldiers. Today, as the echoes of that past resonate in the silent stones of the Island of Meroe, the world watches with bated breath, hoping that these historic markers of human achievement can withstand the ravages of modern conflict.

author

Hadeel Hashem

Hadeel Hashem is an internationally acclaimed journalist recognized for her profound dedication to climate change and environmental reporting. With nearly a decade of experience under her belt, she has solidified her position as a trusted and respected figure in the world of journalism. Originating from Egypt, Hadeel has enriched the media landscapes of both Egypt and Saudi Arabia with her contributions since 2013, culminating in her recent role as Editor at MSN Arabia. Throughout her illustrious career, Hadeel has garnered several esteemed awards, a testament to her unparalleled expertise and unwavering dedication to factual reporting.

