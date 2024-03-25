Sudan Conflict Escalates: No Truce as Army Vows Victory Over Rapid Support Militia

Lieutenant General Yasser Al-Atta, a key member of the Sudanese Sovereignty Council, has firmly stated the army's intention to persist in its conflict against the Rapid Support militia, unequivocally dismissing any possibilities of negotiation or ceasefire. This declaration comes amid a backdrop of escalating violence and unrest in Sudan, marking a pivotal moment in the nation's ongoing crisis.

Unyielding Stance Against Militia

During a notable gathering in Omdurman, attended by prominent figures such as the governor of the Darfur region, Minni Arko Minawi, and the governor of Khartoum State, Ahmed Osman Hamza, Al-Atta articulated the army's resolve. He criticized the militia's lack of ideology, accusing it of engaging in acts of murder, looting, and rape, thereby justifying the army's unwavering commitment to achieving victory through military means. This stance is supported by the sovereign council's deputy chairman, Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, who also pledged a military resolution to the conflict.

Regional Leaders Rally for Stability

The severity of the situation is further underscored by Minni Arko Minawi's decision to mobilize forces to Khartoum State in support of the Sudanese army. This move signifies a collective effort among regional leaders to restore stability to a country plunged into deep crisis. The urgent need for action was emphasized by Minawi in a public statement, highlighting the failure of peaceful solutions to address the ongoing turmoil.

Humanitarian Crisis Deepens

The conflict, which has persisted since mid-April, has led to a humanitarian catastrophe, with thousands of lives lost and approximately 8 million people displaced. Despite international efforts, including a Security Council resolution calling for a Ramadan ceasefire, peace remains elusive. The continued fighting not only exacerbates the humanitarian situation but also emphasizes the complex challenges facing Sudan in its quest for peace and stability.