Sudan and Eritrea Strategize to Prevent Conflict Spillover and Uphold Regional Stability

In an urgent bid to prevent conflict spillover and ensure regional stability, Malik Agar, Sudan's deputy head of the Sovereign Council, convened with Eritrean President Isaias Afwerki. The meeting was a proactive response to the escalating conflict in Sudan, fueling concerns of potential disturbances in neighboring regions.

Addressing Border Security Amid Rising Tensions

The primary focus of the dialogue was to formulate strategies safeguarding the eastern provinces of Gadaref and Kassala. These provinces lie adjacent to Eritrea and have recently witnessed the presence of the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF). The discussions underscored a collective concern for Sudan's national security and the broader regional stability.

Agar emphasized the importance of preserving the safety of the eastern states bordering Eritrea. He proposed measures to preclude the conflict from proliferating into these areas. Meanwhile, Afwerki pledged firm support for Sudan and its people, promising aid to Sudanese citizens residing in Eritrea.

A Brotherhood Borne of Shared Concerns

The meeting was marked by a sense of fraternity and a unified commitment to regional stability. The dialogue extended beyond border security, delving into Sudan's internal political situation and the welfare of Sudanese in Eritrea. The presence of shared ethnic groups between the two nations and the proximity of the RSF forces have sparked apprehensions of instability.

In 2022, Eritrea had expressed concerns about the RSF's alleged intentions to recruit fighters from eastern Sudan due to these ethnic ties. This meeting between Agar and Afwerki served not only to address these fears but also to strengthen bilateral relations in the face of potential conflict.

Unraveling the Intricacies of Regional Politics

The ongoing conflict in Sudan, primarily involving the RSF, has seen violations against civilians, air strikes on RSF headquarters, and an adverse impact on healthcare services. The United Nations has initiated a Fact Finding Mission on Sudan, urging the conflicting parties to cease hostilities and ensure accountability for grave violations and crimes.

The involvement of the RSF in border security and the prevention of conflict spillover has raised significant concerns. However, through timely diplomatic engagements like the one between Agar and Afwerki, strides are being made towards achieving peace and stability in the region.