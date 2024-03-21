Sudan: 18 Million At Risk of Severe Hunger, International Aid Urgently Needed

With Sudan embroiled in a devastating conflict, the humanitarian situation has sharply deteriorated, putting millions at risk of facing the world's worst hunger crisis. IDEM Wosorno, director of humanitarian operations, delivered a bleak report to the UN Security Council, highlighting the dire food insecurity affecting one-third of Sudan's population or approximately 18 million people. The ongoing war between the Sudanese army and the Rapid Support Forces has not only fueled this catastrophe but also led to widespread violence and destruction, exacerbating the country's plight.

Hunger Crisis in the Making

The conflict has severely impacted Sudan's agricultural sector, leading to a dramatic decrease in cereal production and skyrocketing malnutrition rates. Particularly alarming is the situation in the Darfur region, where catastrophic levels of hunger are anticipated by the 'lean season' in May. In the Zamzam camp in El Fasher, North Darfur, a child dies every two hours due to malnutrition, with an estimated 222 thousand children at risk of death in the coming weeks and months. The UN's urgent plea for $2.7 billion in funding underscores the magnitude of the crisis and the immediate need for international aid.

Violence and Displacement

The conflict has been marked by horrific violence, including ethnic attacks, sexual violence, gang rapes, and indiscriminate bombings in densely populated areas. This 'nightmare material,' as Wosorno described, has not only led to a humanitarian farce but also driven millions from their homes. Over 8 million people have been displaced within Sudan, with half of the country's population in urgent need of humanitarian aid and protection. The disruption caused by the war has made access to food, water, and healthcare increasingly difficult, further compounding the crisis.

International Response and Negligence

Despite the gravity of the situation, the international community's response has been tepid. With the global focus currently on other conflicts, such as the war between Israel and Hamas in Gaza and the ongoing war in Ukraine, Sudan's crisis has largely flown under the radar. Wosorno lamented the international negligence and inaction that have allowed the humanitarian disaster in Sudan to unfold relatively unnoticed. The call for an urgent ceasefire by the UN Security Council represents a step towards addressing the crisis, but without a significant increase in aid and a concerted effort to end the conflict, millions of Sudanese will continue to suffer.