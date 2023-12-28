en English
Africa

Silent Storm: Ethnic Violence against the Masalit People in Sudan

By: Safak Costu
Published: December 28, 2023 at 7:20 am EST
Silent Storm: Ethnic Violence against the Masalit People in Sudan

Amidst the shifting geopolitical sands of Sudan, a silent storm is brewing, one that bears the mark of extreme ethnic violence. The Masalit people, an indigenous African tribe, are enduring a brutal onslaught, masterminded by the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) and associated Arab militias. This grim narrative is unspooling in El Geneina, the capital of West Darfur, and the epicenter of a conflict that has displaced hundreds of thousands and claimed countless lives.

Unmasking the Architects of Violence

Testimonies of survivors, documented by Reuters, pinpoint six Arab paramilitary commanders and militia leaders allegedly orchestrating the violence. These accounts paint a chilling picture of a massacre that started in late April, peaked in June, and rekindled in early November. The horrors unfurling include gang rapes, infanticide, and indiscriminate bombings of civilian areas.

Key Figures and Crimes Against Humanity

Among the accused is General Abdul Rahman Juma, the RSF’s chief for West Darfur, alleged to have played a pivotal role in the aggression against Masalit civilians. The United States has categorized the actions of the RSF and its allies as crimes against humanity and ethnic cleansing, and the International Criminal Court (ICC) has initiated an investigation into the alleged atrocities in Darfur.

Escalation and Displacement: Unraveling the Humanitarian Crisis

The conflict in Darfur has escalated following a rift between the Sudanese army and the RSF over a plan to integrate their forces. This development has worsened an already dire humanitarian crisis, with the UNHCR reporting over seven million displacements. The Masalit, driven from their homeland, are seeking refuge in neighboring Chad, swelling the ranks of Sudanese refugees to unprecedented numbers.

The situation also highlights the disturbing transformation of the RSF. Evolving from the Janjaweed, the RSF now includes leaders and fighters drawn from the Rizeigat tribe. This shift is a testament to the deep-seated ethnic complexities of the region and the ongoing struggle for power and control.

As we bear witness to these atrocities, the true cost of this conflict becomes glaringly apparent. It is a narrative of loss, displacement, and profound human suffering. Yet, it is also a story of resilience and survival, as the Masalit people strive to endure these punishing circumstances, clinging to hope even in the face of unimaginable adversity.

Africa Sudan
author

Safak Costu

Şafak Coştu kicked off her career in journalism by contributing to some of Turkey's most renowned national publications, showcasing her formidable skills and ability. With time, she expanded her professional field, incorporating writing and teaching into her domain of expertise. Working as the Chief Correspondent for BNN Türkiye, Şafak leverages her extensive knowledge and skills to deliver insightful reports on the region's latest happenings. With her deep understanding and unique point of view on contemporary matters, she has firmly established herself as a respected figure in Turkish journalism.

