Human Rights

RSF Leader Hemedti’s Diplomatic Engagements Amid Sudan’s Displacement Crisis

By: Israel Ojoko
Published: January 2, 2024 at 10:16 am EST
RSF Leader Hemedti's Diplomatic Engagements Amid Sudan's Displacement Crisis

In a bid to broker peace in a nation grappling with a catastrophic displacement crisis, Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, popularly known as Hemedti, the leader of the Sudanese paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), is engaging with civilian pro-democracy politicians in Addis Ababa.

This dialogue is a fragment of his international tour, a journey that has encompassed meetings with leaders from Uganda, Ethiopia, and Djibouti. Currently, Sudan is in the throes of the world’s largest displacement crisis, with millions on the brink of starvation and aid delivery facing immense hurdles.

RSF’s Command Over Central and Western Sudan

The RSF’s stronghold now extends over central and western Sudan, sparking fears of a potential civil war and leading to calls for civilians to arm themselves.

The RSF is notorious for committing atrocities, including the massacre of hundreds of civilians, kidnapping, looting, and has been accused of war crimes and crimes against humanity by the United States. Hemedti has publicly apologized for the RSF’s actions in Gezira and claims to be addressing the issues involving ‘rogue actors’ within the RSF.

Diplomatic Engagements Amid the Crisis

Among the politicians Hemedti has engaged with is former Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok, who was ousted in a 2021 coup led by the army and RSF. Sudan’s head of state, Abdel Fattah al Burhan, has criticized those who support the RSF and outlined a path to peace that includes the withdrawal of RSF from cities and the return of looted property.

Both military leaders are expected to meet under the auspices of the regional body IGAD, although the details have yet to be finalized.

Humanitarian Crisis and Accusations of War Crimes

Moreover, the Sudan Human Rights Monitor reported that the Sudanese army killed 118 people in air strikes on Nyala in December, adding to the accusations of war crimes. The ongoing conflict in Sudan has led to a devastating humanitarian crisis, with over 7 million people displaced, including 1.5 million seeking refuge in neighbouring countries.

Particularly vulnerable are children, with over 150,000 displaced from their homes in less than a week. The conflict has also attracted mercenary fighters from various regions, escalating the refugee crisis with a substantial impact on neighbouring countries.

Human Rights Military Sudan
author

Israel Ojoko

With a decade-long dedication to the realm of digital journalism, Israel Ojoko stands out as a seasoned journalist, editor, and content curator. His fervor for the craft shines through in his meticulously crafted narratives and editorial insights. Israel's pursuit of journalistic excellence is unwavering, and this drive has fortified his reputation in international news circles. Before bringing his expertise to BNN Network, Israel honed his leadership and editorial skills as a Senior Editor across multiple global news outlets, amassing a wealth of professional acumen in the process.

