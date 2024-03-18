Ramadan Amid Ruins: Sudan's Displacement and Hunger Crisis Deepens in 2024

As Muslims worldwide welcome Ramadan, Sudan's ongoing conflict has cast a shadow over the holy month, leading to a severe hunger crisis and mass displacement. In April 2023, tensions between the Sudanese army and the Rapid Support Forces escalated into open warfare, disrupting lives and displacing millions. Hanadi Ali, a 55-year-old from Khartoum, recalls past Ramadans filled with joy and community spirit, starkly contrasting with this year's somber mood as she and her family find refuge in Egypt.

Advertisment

From Celebration to Sorrow

Traditionally, Ramadan in Sudan was a time of celebration and spiritual reflection. People like Ali would prepare in advance, stocking up on essentials to break their fast with loved ones. However, the conflict that erupted on April 15, 2023, turned daily life into a struggle for survival. The fighting has led to widespread displacement, with an estimated eight million Sudanese fleeing their homes. This year, Ali finds no joy in Ramadan, mourning the loss of loved ones and the comfort of community gatherings.

A Looming Famine

Advertisment

The United Nations Security Council's call for a ceasefire during Ramadan came against the backdrop of an impending famine. With humanitarian efforts stretched thin, nearly five million people are at risk of hunger, and almost 730,000 children could face severe acute malnutrition. The infrastructure's destruction has exacerbated the crisis, turning the capital into a ghost city and pushing the country towards a humanitarian catastrophe.

Journeys of Desperation

Souad Fakir's story mirrors that of many Sudanese families, holding onto hope before embarking on perilous journeys to safety. The conflict has not only displaced millions but has also led to detentions and violence against those caught in the crossfire. Fakir and her family's journey to Kosti and eventually to Cairo highlights the dire situations faced by those fleeing the conflict, with many suffering from lack of medical care and the psychological toll of war.

The holy month of Ramadan, once a time for peace and contemplation, has been overshadowed by the ongoing conflict in Sudan. Families like Ali's and Fakir's endure the pain of displacement and the longing for their homeland. As the world observes Ramadan, the crisis in Sudan serves as a stark reminder of the war's devastating impact on millions, calling for urgent humanitarian aid and a path to peace and stability.