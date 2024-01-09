Paramilitary Forces Capture Wad Madani: Sudanese Activists Tortured

In a dramatic escalation of tensions, Sudan’s second-largest city, Wad Madani, fell into the hands of the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), propelling a multitude of citizens to seek refuge in regions still under the army’s command. The recent developments illustrate the rising discord between the RSF and the Sudanese army, with the former posing a potent threat to the latter’s sovereignty over the nation.

Ruthless Repression and the Ghost Houses

The chaos in the city has masked a far grimmer scenario. Mohamad Osman, a valiant member of the Kalakla resistance committee, was apprehended by military intelligence on December 27 while attempting to flee. His destination was a ‘ghost house’ – a clandestine detention center notorious for its heinous acts of torture. Osman endured five days of inhumane torment, including electrocution and the forced viewing of the decaying bodies of seven individuals.

This is not an isolated incident. Activists, particularly members of resistance committees, have been systematically targeted and subjected to similar brutalities by the military intelligence. These committees have been pivotal in the pro-democracy movement in Sudan, thereby making them prime targets for the RSF.

The Battle for Control

The RSF’s capture of Wad Madani marks a significant shift in the dynamics of the ongoing conflict. The RSF, a force once considered the army’s ally, is now menacing to overthrow the army and seize control of Sudan. However, the army is not without fault. Allegations of their inability to protect civilians and settling scores against activists have surfaced, further adding fuel to the fire.

Heavy security measures have been imposed, restricting civilian movement and blocking international aid. In a startling move, River Nile State even issued an order to disband resistance committees and restructure them according to strict guidelines.

A Ray of Hope Amidst the Darkness

Despite the bleak circumstances, Osman’s release was secured through the intervention of a friend in the military, offering a sliver of hope amidst the darkness. Yet, the ordeal underscores the escalating conflict between the RSF and the Sudanese army, a conflict that will indubitably shape the future of Sudan.