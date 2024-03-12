Nearly 230,000 Children and New Mothers in War-Ravaged Sudan Likely to Die from Hunger : Save the Children

Nearly 230,000 children and new mothers in Sudan are at a critical risk of dying from hunger, as the ongoing conflict between rival generals Abdel Fattah al-Burhan and Mohamed Hamdan Daglo devastates the nation. Save the Children's latest warning underscores the severity of Sudan's nutrition crisis, exacerbated by the destruction of fields and factories, leading to one of the world's most acute hunger emergencies.

Unfolding Humanitarian Disaster

The war in Sudan has not only led to thousands of deaths but has also displaced eight million people, according to the United Nations. This mass displacement, coupled with the destruction of vital agricultural infrastructure, has left millions without access to food. Save the Children's country director in Sudan, Arif Noor, emphasized the dire consequences of the conflict, stating that the lack of planting and food production is creating a worsening cycle of hunger with no end in sight. Currently, over 2.9 million children in Sudan are acutely malnourished, with an additional 729,000 children under five suffering from severe acute malnutrition.

International Response and Challenges

The United Nations' World Food Program has highlighted the risk of Sudan facing the world's largest hunger crisis. Despite international attention, humanitarian efforts remain severely underfunded, with current funding levels covering only 5.5 percent of the total needs. The conflict has also severely restricted humanitarian organizations' access to affected areas, complicating efforts to deliver aid and provide relief to those in need. Reports of heavy artillery use in populated areas, sexual violence, and the destruction of hospitals and schools have further exacerbated the humanitarian crisis.

Looking Forward

The conflict in Sudan, which experts warn could last years, represents not only a political and military struggle but also a profound humanitarian crisis with far-reaching implications. As the international community grapples with the best course of action, the immediate focus remains on addressing the urgent needs of millions at risk of starvation. The situation in Sudan serves as a stark reminder of the devastating human cost of conflict and the critical importance of sustained humanitarian support.