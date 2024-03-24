Mystery Unravels: Omar al-Bashir's Alleged Escape Amid Sudan Conflict

A few days separate the Sudanese from the first anniversary of the outbreak of war between the army and the Rapid Support forces on the fifth of April last.

Disappearance Amidst Chaos

Despite this period, the mystery of the disappearance of former President Omar al-Bashir, after he fled with his aides two weeks after the outbreak of fighting, from the military hospital in the city of Omdurman, remains unsolved. No one knows the whereabouts of the former president, nor the members of his regime who have escaped from prison and are accused of war crimes, genocide and crimes against humanity in the Darfur region by the International Criminal Court, even when a delegation from it visited Sudan last days, and met with the minister of Justice, Commissioner houida Awad al-Karim, without reaching any useful information about the whereabouts of Bashir and the others wanted.

A Covert Operation

However, sources familiar with the file revealed to Al-Sharq al-Awsat newspaper that she spoke with a source close to the decision centers of the Sudanese Islamic Movement, who requested anonymity, and explained that al-Bashir was smuggled from the "medical weapon" hospital in Omdurman to a safe place in northern Sudan. The source told the newspaper that al-Bashir's smuggling operation with his defense minister, Abdul Rahim Mohammed Hussein, was carried out by an elite group of "Tanks", a group of extremist fighters affiliated with ISIS, and the Islamists ' special forces, without significant participation from the Army, whose mission was limited to providing limited insurance for the operation, according to him.

Speculations and Silence

The source also suggested that the two men were taken directly to the Berber city in the north of the country, as it was rumored that Islamist leaders held a large secret meeting in the city, chaired by Bashir. He pointed out that the operation took place more than a month ago, and not after the army forces arrived in the besieged "medical weapon" area several months ago. The source close to the "Islamic Movement" also stated that the health and physical condition of former President Omar al-Bashir and his companion Abdul Rahim Mohammed Hussein deteriorated significantly during the months of detention. He confirmed that the smuggling of the two men was planned months ago, and was carried out by "professional special forces belonging to the military wing of the Islamic State", a few weeks from now. The source also spoke about the implementation of a complex AirDrop operation that preceded the smuggling of the two men, aimed at rescuing them by delivering urgent medical and food supplies to them, following the deterioration of their health and living condition to the point of needing alternative clothes to those worn on their bodies, which stimulated the acceleration of the smuggling process, most likely the operation was carried out by drone, especially that helicopters will be an easy target for the Rapid Support forces, if they try to approach the besieged area.

The military authorities usually remain silent about such information, amid complete silence from the Army about this file.