Landmine Explosion in Sudan Marks Deadly Turn in Ongoing Conflict

In Sudan, a country gripped by an escalating conflict, a landmine explosion has claimed ten civilian lives. This tragic event marks the first of its kind in the current war, which began in April. The incident occurred in the River Nile state, as a bus was en route from Al-Jazira state to the city of Shendi, situated 180 kilometers from Sudan's capital, Khartoum.

The Rising Tensions

The ongoing battle pits the regular army against the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF). This contentious feud, ignited by army chief Abdel Fattah al-Burhan and his former deputy, Mohamed Hamdan Daglo, has sparked widespread violence. Both factions face accusations of war crimes, such as indiscriminate shelling, torture, and arbitrary detention of civilians.

The RSF's Growing Influence

The RSF, in particular, stands accused of ethnically motivated killings, looting, and rape. Following a period of stalemate, the RSF has recently expanded its control in Sudan. It now rules over the western region of Darfur, parts of Khartoum, and areas to the south, north, and east.

The Human Cost of Conflict

The humanitarian cost of this conflict is steep. According to the Armed Conflict Location & Event Data Project and the United Nations, conservative estimates suggest over 13,000 fatalities. Furthermore, the turmoil has displaced more than seven million people. As the power struggle continues, the Sudanese people bear the brunt of this relentless conflict.