Japan Donates Over $1 Million to Aid Displaced Women and Girls in Sudan

In a bid to address the critical needs of internally displaced women and girls affected by the crisis in Sudan, the Government of Japan has extended financial aid amounting to US$1,000,589 to UN Women Sudan. The ongoing conflict in the country has led to the internal displacement of over 6.1 million individuals across 18 states, predominantly women and children who receive insufficient humanitarian support.

Funding to Improve Gender-Sensitive Shelter and Humanitarian Services

The Japanese funding aims to bolster the capabilities of IDP camp managers and local communities to provide gender-sensitive shelter and humanitarian services. This will be accomplished through partnerships with national entities, following an extensive training program. Moreover, this initiative intends to raise awareness about gender-based violence (GBV) and sexual exploitation and abuse (SEA), and extend support to GBV survivors.

Empowering Women and Girls in Sudan

In addition to addressing human rights issues, the funds are earmarked to foster economic empowerment for women and girls in Sudan. This will be achieved through seed funding and vocational training for livelihood initiatives, fostering self-sufficiency among the displaced population. Furthermore, the financial aid will aid in promoting women's leadership and fostering dialogue for peaceful communities.

Japan's Contribution Towards Alleviating Suffering

Reflecting on Japan's contribution, the Japanese Chargé d'affaires to Sudan, Mr. Mizuuchi, expressed his hope that this significant donation will alleviate the suffering of Sudanese women and girls. He further emphasized that it will enhance their economic capabilities, thereby empowering them to actively participate in rebuilding their lives and communities amidst the crisis.