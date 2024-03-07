IOM Expands Humanitarian Aid Amid Sudan Crisis: Cross-Border Operations and Support in 2023

In response to the escalating humanitarian crisis in Sudan and its neighboring countries, the International Organization for Migration (IOM) has significantly ramped up its efforts. Amidst a backdrop of increased displacement and food insecurity due to ongoing conflict, IOM's interventions have become a lifeline for thousands.

Advertisment

Strategic Response and Aid Distribution

In the face of heightened food insecurity within Sudan, IOM has undertaken community-based agricultural and pastoral livelihood support initiatives, benefiting 1,000 households across six states. Additionally, medical assistance was provided to 159 migrants and internally displaced persons (IDPs), addressing immediate health concerns. Beyond Sudan's borders, in Chad, IOM facilitated the relocation of 1,272 individuals, providing them with transitional shelter and registering 735 newly relocated households for further assistance. The establishment of the Farchana humanitarian hub for cross-border operations from Eastern Chad into Sudan marks a significant step in IOM's commitment to accessible aid.

Healthcare and Infrastructure Development

Advertisment

IOM's healthcare services extended to South Sudan, where 16,666 individuals received medical care during their journey and in transit centers, highlighting the organization's dedication to health as a cornerstone of humanitarian aid. The ongoing construction of a Cholera Treatment Center in Assosa underscores the proactive measures being taken against potential health crises. In Ethiopia, enhanced access to clean water was achieved by connecting the water reservoir at the Point of Entry (PoE) to the main Metema town line, significantly improving the living conditions for migrants.

Education and Community Support

Education has also been a focal point of IOM's intervention, with 1,055 Sudanese students in Egypt benefiting from enrollment in community schools. This educational support, coupled with the distribution of dignity kits and medical consultations, illustrates a comprehensive approach to humanitarian aid. Furthermore, the resumption of flow monitoring activities at the CAR border and the publishing of displacement overviews by IOM's Displacement Tracking Matrix provide valuable insights into the migration trends and needs arising from the Sudan crisis.