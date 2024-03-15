Ethiopian PM Abiy Ahmed and Sudanese Commander Hemeti Discuss Peace in Key Meeting

Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed yesterday engaged in critical discussions with Mohammed Hamdan Daglo, known as 'Hemeti', commander of the Sudanese 'Rapid Support' Forces, focusing on the pressing issues of peace and stability within Sudan. This meeting marks a significant moment in Hemeti's second regional tour, aimed at addressing the ongoing conflict between his forces and the Sudanese army that has unfolded over the past nine months.

Regional Efforts for Peace

Upon his arrival in Addis Ababa, Hemeti, leading a delegation, was officially welcomed by Ethiopian Deputy Prime Minister Demeke Mekonnen. Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, through a statement on the 'X' platform, revealed the crux of their discussions centered on securing peace and stability in the troubled region of Sudan. This dialogue is seen as a pivotal step towards fostering a peaceful resolution to the conflicts that have plagued Sudan, affecting its people's lives and stability.

Expressions of Gratitude and Solidarity

Hemeti took to the 'X' platform to express his gratitude towards the Ethiopian government and its people for their support and hospitality towards those fleeing the war in Sudan. He emphasized Ethiopia's historical solidarity with the Sudanese people, highlighting the deep-seated ties between the two nations. This expression of thanks underscores the importance of regional support and cooperation in addressing the humanitarian and security challenges faced by Sudan amid ongoing conflicts.

Continuing the Quest for Support

Sources indicate that Hemeti's tour will proceed to Kenya and South Sudan, aiming to solidify the backing of the IGAD group of countries in anticipation of a crucial meeting with Sudanese army commander Abdel Fattah al-Burhan. However, a previously scheduled meeting between Hemeti and Burhan in Djibouti was postponed to January due to 'technical reasons', as informed by the IGAD presidency. This delay adds an element of uncertainty to the ongoing efforts for peace, emphasizing the complex dynamics at play within the region's political landscape.

The discussions between Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed and Sudanese commander Mohammed Hamdan Daglo represent a critical juncture in the quest for peace and stability in Sudan. As regional leaders and international stakeholders watch closely, the outcomes of these dialogues and subsequent meetings could significantly influence the trajectory of peace efforts in the region, offering a glimmer of hope amid the challenges.