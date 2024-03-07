Empowering Sudanese Women in Agriculture: UN Women and FAO's WE_RISE Project Yields Success

In an inspiring development from Sudan, the WE_RISE project, a collaborative effort by UN Women, FAO, and AICS, backed by the European Union, is making significant strides towards women's economic empowerment in agriculture. This initiative is particularly focused on bolstering the productive capacities of women farmers in regions such as Al-Saffarah, Al-Qalabat, and is a beacon of hope for many like Hawa, a local woman farmer who has seen her agricultural productivity soar as a result.

Breaking New Ground: Women's Economic Empowerment in Sudan

Women play a pivotal role in Sudan's agriculture, representing a significant percentage of the workforce in both irrigated and rainfed sectors. Despite their substantial contribution to the GDP and household food security, their efforts have historically been undervalued. The WE_RISE project seeks to address this imbalance by providing women with the necessary resources, such as seeds and agricultural equipment, to enhance their productivity and economic independence. Hawa's story is a testament to the project's success, having overcome economic hardships to harvest four bags of sorghum, an improvement from her previous yields.

Challenges on the Horizon: Tackling 'Buda' and Beyond

While the project has made considerable progress, challenges such as the invasive weed 'Buda' pose significant threats to crop yields. Women like Hawa have to engage in an ongoing battle against such obstacles to safeguard their harvests. Despite these hurdles, the determination of these women, coupled with the support from international organizations, illustrates a resilient stride towards agricultural sustainability and women's economic empowerment in the face of adversity.

Future Prospects: Towards Sustainable Development and Gender Equality

The WE_RISE project not only aims to increase agricultural productivity but also to foster an environment conducive to gender equality and women's rights. By promoting social health and strengthening national capacities, the initiative hopes to contribute to the broader objectives of reducing food insecurity and enhancing local economic growth amidst the current humanitarian crisis. Economist and gender specialist D. Awatif Nahar emphasizes the importance of increasing productivity to mitigate food insecurity risks and spur local economy growth, highlighting the project's role in achieving these goals.

As the WE_RISE project continues to unfold, its impact on the lives of Sudanese women and the agricultural sector is undeniable. By empowering women farmers with the tools and resources needed to succeed, the project not only enhances their economic standing but also contributes to the overall development and resilience of their communities. The success stories emerging from Al-Saffarah and beyond are a beacon of hope and a model for similar initiatives worldwide, showcasing the profound impact of empowering women in agriculture.