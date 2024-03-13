Bodies Belonging to RSF Found in Omdurman: Al-Burhan Pledges to Continue Progress

In a significant shift in the ongoing conflict within Sudan, Lieutenant General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, head of the sovereign council and commander of the Sudanese army, announced a pivotal military advancement against the Rapid Support Forces (RSF). This announcement came after the army's successful recapture of the National Radio and Television Authority headquarters in Omdurman, marking a critical step in the 11-month-old war.

Strategic Victory in Omdurman

On Tuesday, the Sudanese army seized control of the vital communication hub located on the Nile River's opposite bank, part of the Khartoum capital. This move not only signifies the army's expanding influence but also underscores the strategic importance of Omdurman, which houses military bases and serves as a crucial supply transit point for the RSF. Witnesses reported seeing destroyed RSF vehicles and casualties, highlighting the fierce battle that led to this significant army victory.

Unyielding Resolve Amid Ramadan

Despite international appeals for a ceasefire during the holy month of Ramadan, al-Burhan's statement on Wednesday clarified the army's stance. The military will not consider a ceasefire without a significant withdrawal by the RSF. This firm resolve is depicted in a video showcasing al-Burhan's interaction with Omdurman residents during a Ramadan breakfast, emphasizing the army's commitment to continue their operations across the capital and other conflict zones.

Humanitarian Crisis and International Response

The conflict has precipitated a dire humanitarian crisis, displacing over eight million people and tripling the number of Sudanese facing hunger to about five million. Organizations like Save the Children have raised alarms over the acute malnutrition affecting approximately 220,000 children and 7,000 new mothers, with a grim forecast unless immediate funding for humanitarian relief is secured. The ongoing conflict severely hampers relief efforts, exacerbating the suffering of millions in need.