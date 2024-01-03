en English
Africa

Agricultural Challenges in East Darfur: A Call for Action

By: Quadri Adejumo
Published: January 3, 2024 at 6:42 am EST
Agricultural Challenges in East Darfur: A Call for Action

On the fertile soils of East Darfur, a silent struggle unfolds. Agricultural engineer Ahmed Mohammed Abu Kalam reveals the layered challenges that are crippling local farming productivity. From inadequate bank funding and lack of improved seeds to limited extension equipment and the onslaught of pests such as locusts, the region’s farmers are caught in an escalating battle for survival.

Agricultural Hurdles in War Times

The tale of East Darfur’s agricultural challenges is further complicated by the ongoing war. The conflict has not only disrupted the supply chain for essential resources like pesticides but also severely hampered the Ministry of Agriculture’s ability to control pests. The result? A savage blow to crops such as millet and corn, staples in the diet of the region’s people.

Constraints and Solutions

Abu Kalam, a seasoned professional at the ministry, points to the limited capacity and budget of the department as the root cause of the constraints in extension equipment. His solution? He advocates for the implementation of comprehensive technical packages for various agricultural stages, a move that could revolutionize local farming practices.

Untapped Potential

Despite the daunting challenges, it’s vital to remember the tremendous agricultural potential of East Darfur. With an estimated expanse of 13 million acres, only 7 million acres are typically harnessed for farming. This season, however, this figure has shrunk further to a mere five acres, underscoring the urgent need for better support and resources.

The plight of East Darfur’s farmers is a stark reminder of the broader issues plaguing agriculture in conflict-ridden regions. It’s a call to action for better strategies, policies, and investments to empower these resilient farmers and enhance agricultural productivity in the region.

Sudan
Quadri Adejumo

Quadri Adesola Adejumo stands as a distinguished journalist with a passion for weaving community-focused stories from varied perspectives. His journalistic endeavors have led him to partner with some of the world's most respected institutions, including Reuters, AFP News, the World Health Organization, the Norwegian Refugee Council, Save the Children, and the Thomson Foundation. Adejumo's commitment to storytelling showcases his dedication to bringing diverse subjects to the forefront, making him an invaluable voice in international journalism.

