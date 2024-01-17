African Union Appoints High-Level Panel to Resolve Sudan Crisis

The African Union (AU) Commission, under the leadership of Chairperson Moussa Faki, has taken decisive action towards the resolution of the ongoing conflict in Sudan. In a move demonstrating the AU's commitment to peace, stability, and constitutional order in Africa, Faki has appointed three distinguished African personalities to the AU High-Level Panel on Sudan. Their appointments are effective immediately, aligning with the directives of the AU Peace and Security Council.

African Diplomats Take the Helm

The newly appointed panel members comprise of Ghana's Mohamed Ibn Chambas, a seasoned diplomat with a rich history of service at the United Nations; Uganda's former vice president, Speciosa Wandira-Kazibwe; and Francisco Madeira, a diplomat from Mozambique who has fulfilled various national and AU roles. Ibn Chambas, as the AU High Representative for Silencing the Guns, will chair the panel. These individuals bring a wealth of experience and diplomatic acumen to the table, vital tools in the quest for peace and stability in Sudan.

Collaboration for Peace

The task ahead for the panel is undeniably challenging. They are to engage with a diverse range of Sudanese stakeholders, including civilian forces and military belligerents. The panel will also liaise with regional and international actors such as the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD), the United Nations, and the League of Arab States. The ultimate goal is to catalyze an inclusive process that will swiftly restore peace, constitutional order, and stability in Sudan.

Resolving a Complex Conflict

Sudan has been reeling under violent clashes between the Sudanese Armed Forces and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) since April 15, 2023. The conflict has led to over 12,000 deaths, as reported by the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs. The violence has also resulted in the displacement of more than 7.4 million people, making it a severe humanitarian crisis. The AU's High-Level Panel on Sudan is an essential step towards ending this ongoing conflict and moving towards a peaceful future for Sudan.