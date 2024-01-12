en English
Africa

33 Civilians Killed Amidst Political Turmoil in Sudan’s Capital

author
By: Justice Nwafor
Published: January 12, 2024 at 8:58 am EST
33 Civilians Killed Amidst Political Turmoil in Sudan’s Capital

In a series of tragic events, at least 33 civilians were claimed by bombardments in Sudan’s capital, Khartoum, on Thursday. The deceased, most of them victims of air strikes, became the latest casualties of the political unrest that has gripped the nation. The information was provided by a group of pro-democracy lawyers vigilantly monitoring the situation on the ground.

Fatal Strikes Amidst Turmoil

The fatal strikes occurred amidst a backdrop of political turmoil between the army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF). Ten civilians lost their lives to artillery fire in a residential area of Khartoum, a city already on edge due to the ongoing conflict.

Impact on Civilians

The escalating conflict in the South Darfur state, particularly in its capital, Nyala, has seen military aircrafts launching deadly airstrikes. The civilian population bears the brunt of these attacks, with casualties rising and countless families thrown into despair. Eyewitnesses’ accounts, statements from RSF spokespeople, and video footage paint a grim picture of the destruction wrought by these aerial assaults.

Widespread Destruction

Over the past three days, aerial and artillery attacks in various areas of Sudan have resulted in at least 39 fatalities. These attacks have targeted civilian homes, neighborhoods, hospitals, and infrastructure, leading to widespread destruction and casualties. Military analysts and the Rapid Support Forces have condemned the bombings, highlighting the urgency of action to protect civilians.

These events underscore the ongoing violence and instability in Sudan, which has been experiencing political turmoil and civil unrest following a coup that ousted the long-time ruler Omar al-Bashir in April 2019. The transitional government that followed has been struggling to maintain order and navigate a path toward democracy in the face of opposition from various factions and military elements. The recent bombardments add to the concerns about the safety of civilians and the progress of Sudan’s democratic transition.

author

Justice Nwafor

Justice Nwarfor stands at the forefront of international journalism, with a specific focus on pressing environmental, climate, and health issues in West Africa. Renowned for spotlighting stories that often go unnoticed, Justice utilizes data-driven methodologies in his reports and is currently harnessing Python programming to elevate his investigative capabilities. Prior to his tenure at BNN, Justice spearheaded coverage at the Nigerian Tribune. His deep-rooted expeditions to far-flung communities have equipped him with a unique perspective, allowing him to echo the narratives of those often overshadowed in mainstream news. Justice's dedicated coverage not only shines a light on the struggles of indigenous populations contending with environmental challenges, but he also fearlessly uncovers the stark truths of criminal networks, illicit logging, and the devastating aftermath of unchecked mining activities.

