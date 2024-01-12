33 Civilians Killed Amidst Political Turmoil in Sudan’s Capital

In a series of tragic events, at least 33 civilians were claimed by bombardments in Sudan’s capital, Khartoum, on Thursday. The deceased, most of them victims of air strikes, became the latest casualties of the political unrest that has gripped the nation. The information was provided by a group of pro-democracy lawyers vigilantly monitoring the situation on the ground.

Fatal Strikes Amidst Turmoil

The fatal strikes occurred amidst a backdrop of political turmoil between the army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF). Ten civilians lost their lives to artillery fire in a residential area of Khartoum, a city already on edge due to the ongoing conflict.

Impact on Civilians

The escalating conflict in the South Darfur state, particularly in its capital, Nyala, has seen military aircrafts launching deadly airstrikes. The civilian population bears the brunt of these attacks, with casualties rising and countless families thrown into despair. Eyewitnesses’ accounts, statements from RSF spokespeople, and video footage paint a grim picture of the destruction wrought by these aerial assaults.

Widespread Destruction

Over the past three days, aerial and artillery attacks in various areas of Sudan have resulted in at least 39 fatalities. These attacks have targeted civilian homes, neighborhoods, hospitals, and infrastructure, leading to widespread destruction and casualties. Military analysts and the Rapid Support Forces have condemned the bombings, highlighting the urgency of action to protect civilians.

These events underscore the ongoing violence and instability in Sudan, which has been experiencing political turmoil and civil unrest following a coup that ousted the long-time ruler Omar al-Bashir in April 2019. The transitional government that followed has been struggling to maintain order and navigate a path toward democracy in the face of opposition from various factions and military elements. The recent bombardments add to the concerns about the safety of civilians and the progress of Sudan’s democratic transition.