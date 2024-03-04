STV Partners with WSDOT to Boost Statewide Transportation Systems, Emphasizing Equity and Innovation

STV, a leading professional services firm, has recently announced a significant partnership with the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) aimed at advancing the state's Transportation Systems Management and Operations (TSMO) Program Plan. This collaboration is set to span five years, with a possibility of extension, focusing on the enhancement of transportation safety, reliability, equity, and sustainability across Washington State.

Comprehensive Approach to Transportation

Under this new contract, STV will provide a broad spectrum of engineering and advisory services, touching on all aspects of TSMO's five foundational pillars. These include planning and policy development, transportation operations, intelligent transportation systems (ITS), transportation demand management (TDM), and the integration of smart and emerging technologies. This extensive coverage ensures a holistic approach to improving the state's transportation network, making it more efficient, accessible, and sustainable for all users.

Commitment to Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion

Both STV and WSDOT share a strong commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI), which is a critical component of this partnership. By focusing on equity-driven solutions, the project aims to ensure that Washington's transportation system benefits all residents, regardless of their background or where they live. STV's involvement also underscores the firm's dedication to DEI, having been one of the first AEC firms to sign the Equity in Infrastructure Project pledge. This commitment is evident in their project structuring and the innovative solutions they bring to the table.

Innovations in Transportation

STV is at the forefront of introducing emerging mobility solutions, including ITS and electric, connected, and automated vehicles. The firm's expanding national mobility technologies team has a proven track record of successful partnerships and innovative projects, such as the introduction of mobile electric charging stations at Dallas Fort Worth International Airport and the support of autonomous vehicle shuttle services in New York and Texas. This expertise positions STV as a key player in transforming Washington State's transportation landscape through cutting-edge technology and sustainable practices.

This partnership between STV and WSDOT sets a precedent for future transportation projects by emphasizing the importance of safety, reliability, equity, and sustainability. As both organizations work together towards a common goal, the communities across Washington State stand to benefit from a transportation system that is not only more efficient and user-friendly but also inclusive and equitable. The collaboration showcases a progressive approach to infrastructure development, where technology and social responsibility go hand in hand, paving the way for a more connected and sustainable future.