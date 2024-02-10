Stolen Vehicle Crash in Southington Leaves One Juvenile Injured, Another at Large

A startling incident unfolded in Southington, Connecticut, early Saturday morning when a stolen vehicle carrying two juveniles crashed into a utility pole. The collision, which occurred at the intersection of Main, South Main, and West Main streets around 3:20 a.m., sent three transformers plummeting to the ground and ignited a fire.

A Night of Terror and Consequence

The Southington Police Department received an alert from Flock Cameras, license plate readers, about the stolen vehicle. Officers attempted to intercept the car multiple times before it careened into the utility pole near the Hop Haus Southington restaurant, rolling onto its side. The impact severed the utility pole, causing three transformers to fall to the ground, which further led to the vehicle catching fire.

One of the juvenile occupants of the car sustained serious injuries and was rushed to the hospital. Remarkably, the other occupant managed to flee the scene on foot. Witnesses reported seeing this individual running away from the crash site.

The Aftermath and Ongoing Investigation

The injured juvenile later approached an officer seeking medical attention and confessed to being in the stolen vehicle during the crash. Fortunately, the juvenile is now reported to be in stable condition.

The area of West Main Street between South Main Street and Summer Street was closed for several hours as Eversource worked to repair the damaged utility pole and transformers. Meanwhile, Plantsville Center is temporarily closed for investigation.

The second juvenile involved in the incident remains at large. The Southington Police Department urges anyone with information to come forward and assist in the ongoing investigation.

A Community in Shock

The vibrant town of Southington, known for its strong sense of community and picturesque landscapes, finds itself grappling with the aftermath of this unexpected event. Residents are expressing shock and concern over the incident, as well as offering their support to those affected.

As the investigation continues, the Southington Police Department remains steadfast in its commitment to ensuring the safety and well-being of the community.

In the wake of this harrowing incident, the people of Southington stand together, demonstrating resilience and unity. The Southington Police Department continues to work diligently to piece together the events leading up to the crash and bring the second juvenile involved to justice.

This incident serves as a poignant reminder of the importance of community vigilance and cooperation with law enforcement. As the investigation unfolds, Southington remains a town united in its pursuit of truth and justice.

