Stewart Island Faces Second Electricity Price Hike Amid Rising Diesel Costs

Stewart Island/Rakiura residents are grappling with the grim reality of escalating electricity costs, a consequence of soaring diesel prices. This is the second energy price surge the islanders are contending with in less than a year, a situation that has sparked concerns over the viability of diesel as a power source and ignited discussions on alternative energy solutions.

Rising Diesel Prices Trigger Power Cost Hike

The Stewart Island Electrical Supply Authority, which operates under the ownership of the Southland District Council, manages the island's power supply through five diesel generators. The recent diesel price hike necessitates a corresponding increase in energy costs to the island residents. Effective March 1, the price per kilowatt hour will rise from 81 cents to 85 cents. This increment follows a hefty 25% increase in July of the previous year.

Exploring the Road to Alternative Power Sources

Southland Mayor, Rob Scott, has underscored the urgency of seeking alternative power sources for the island. The continued reliance on diesel-generated power is proving unsustainable, especially against the backdrop of fluctuating international oil prices. The need for an alternative power solution has become more pressing following a failed attempt to establish a wind farm in 2021, despite the government's financial backing.

Community Board's Concerns

Councilor Paul Duffy has expressed support for the price increase, given the financial realities. However, he voiced concerns about the lack of significant progress towards identifying and implementing alternative energy solutions. Councilor Jon Spraggon noted that while the price increase had been a topic of discussion within the community, there had not been a formal announcement. Interestingly, a council report disclosed that staff initially recommended a price increase to 87 cents, but this proposal was shot down by the community board, citing concerns over the escalating cost of living.