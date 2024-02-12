Stellenbosch University's Centre for Social Justice Hosts 5th Annual Lecture: A Call to Action for Social Justice and Poverty Eradication

Tomorrow marks a significant event in the fight for social justice. Stellenbosch University's Centre for Social Justice is hosting its 5th Annual Social Justice Lecture, an occasion that coincides with World Social Justice Day. This year, South Africa's Public Protector, Advocate Kholeka Gcaleka, will take center stage as the keynote speaker.

A Voice for the Voiceless

Advocate Gcaleka, a seasoned professional in governance, compliance, and policy development, carries the weight of her role as the nation's Public Protector with unwavering dedication. Her commitment to the cause of social justice is evident in her tireless pursuit of fairness and equality.

Rallying the Troops

The Centre for Social Justice aims to rally all stakeholders in the quest for social justice. The event is open to civil society organizations, academics, students, lawyers, judges, lawmakers, and the general public. This inclusive approach underscores the belief that everyone has a part to play in creating a more equitable society.

A Global Challenge

While the lecture focuses on South Africa's democratic journey, it also acknowledges social justice as a global challenge. The Centre seeks to inspire local efforts while contributing to the broader international discourse on social justice.