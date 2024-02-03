Steelcase Recognized on FORTUNE 2024 World's Most Admired Companies List

In a testament to its innovative designs and commitment to quality, Steelcase, a global frontrunner in workplace furnishings and solutions, has earned a coveted spot on the FORTUNE 2024 World's Most Admired Companies list. This marks the 18th consecutive year that Steelcase has graced the prestigious list, further solidifying its position as a leading industry influencer. Remarkably, the company has also clinched the top spot in the Home Equipment and Furnishings category.

Recognition Based on Excellence and Innovation

To be considered for the FORTUNE list, companies must receive high ratings from executives, directors, and analysts within their respective industries. The evaluation criteria encompass a broad range of factors, including investment value, quality of management and products, social responsibility, and ability to attract talent. With its 18th consecutive listing, Steelcase's consistent performance across these parameters is clearly evident.

Contributing to a Better Workplace and a Better World

Steelcase's inclusion on the list underscores its dedication to creating effective workspaces, and its commitment to social responsibility and environmental sustainability. Since its establishment in 1912, Steelcase has been at the forefront of workspace innovation, partnering with over 35 brands to offer comprehensive solutions for a variety of work environments, including offices, healthcare institutions, and educational settings.

Global Presence and Performance

The company's global reach is impressive, with a dealer community of approximately 770 locations worldwide and over 12,000 global employees. In the fiscal year 2023, Steelcase generated an impressive $3.2 billion in revenue. This global presence and strong financial performance reflect the value Steelcase brings to the market through its insight-driven design and commitment to enhancing workspaces on a global scale.

As we move into 2024, Steelcase's recognition by FORTUNE not only highlights its industry influence but also sets the bar high for other companies in the workspace solutions industry. With its relentless pursuit of improvement and innovation, the company is set to continue shaping the future of workplaces and making a positive impact on global work environments.