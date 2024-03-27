Stats SA Report Reveals SADC Migrants Dominate South Africa's Workforce in 2023

On Tuesday, Statistics South Africa (Stats SA) unveiled a groundbreaking migration report for 2023, offering an in-depth look at the movements and motivations behind migration to and from South Africa.

Advertisment

The report, titled 'Migration profile report for South Africa: A country profile 2023,' presents a comprehensive view of the country's migration patterns, emphasizing the significant influx from Southern African Development Community (SADC) countries for employment, education, and refuge.

Migration Trends and Employment Dynamics

The report by Stats SA paints a detailed picture of South Africa's migration landscape, with a notable focus on the workforce. In 2022, migrants constituted 8.9% of the total employed workforce, a substantial increase from 6.0% in 2012.

Advertisment

This growth underscores the critical role of migrant labor in the country's economy, particularly in sectors such as private households, construction, and wholesale and retail trade. Despite their contributions, migrants face challenges, including higher unemployment rates compared to South African-born individuals and fluctuations in labor force participation rates.

Internal Migration Patterns

Internal migration within South Africa reveals Gauteng and the Western Cape as primary destinations for in-migrants, reflecting the provinces' economic opportunities and quality of life. Stats SA's analysis between the 2011 and 2022 censuses highlights shifts in migration patterns, with the Eastern Cape experiencing an increase in in-migration.

Advertisment

However, the Covid-19 pandemic's impact on movement and the predominance of job-seeking as a migration motive are critical considerations for future policy and planning.

Emigration and Return Migration Insights

The report also sheds light on the emigration of South Africans, with the UK, Australia, and the US being preferred destinations for those moving abroad for work or study. Interestingly, the data on return migration reveals fluctuating numbers of South Africans returning home, with demographic shifts indicating changes in the age and racial composition of returnees. This aspect of the report offers a glimpse into the broader implications of migration for South African society and its diaspora.

Stats SA's 'Migration profile report for South Africa: A country profile 2023' provides a crucial understanding of the dynamics of migration in and out of South Africa. By documenting the origins, destinations, and motivations behind these movements, the report contributes to a more nuanced discussion on migration's role in shaping the country's social and economic landscape.

As South Africa continues to navigate the complexities of global migration, this report will undoubtedly serve as a valuable resource for policymakers, researchers, and the public alike.