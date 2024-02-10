Station 33: Redefining Chattanooga's South Broad with a $115 Million Mixed-Use Development

Nestled in the heart of South Broad, Chattanooga, a visionary project is taking shape. Station 33, an ambitious $115 million mixed-use development led by developer Claudia Pullen, promises to redefine the city's skyline and breathe new life into the area.

Advertisment

The project, which spans a vacant 5-acre parcel across from WDEF News 12, was previously home to a one-story building and parking lot. However, the recent sales listing for the property, posted in error, has clarified that Pullen is not selling but leasing the land for this transformative venture.

A Symphony of Commercial and Residential Spaces

Station 33 is a testament to Pullen's passion for commercial spaces. The development plans include multistory office buildings, a hotel, retail space, and a food hall, all designed to cater to the modern urban dweller.

Advertisment

Recognizing the importance of residential spaces in creating a vibrant community, Pullen is actively seeking a partner to collaborate on the housing aspect of the project. The goal is to offer a variety of living options, from apartments to other types of housing, to cater to the diverse needs of Chattanooga's residents.

The development of Station 33 is part of a larger trend of construction and development along Broad Street. As the city continues to grow, so does the demand for spaces that can accommodate both work and play.

"Station 33 is more than just a development project. It's about creating a space where people can live, work, and interact," says Pullen. "We want to contribute to the ongoing revitalization of South Broad and make it a destination for everyone."

Advertisment

The Future of Station 33

With construction underway, the anticipation for Station 33's completion continues to build. The project is expected to bring not only economic growth but also a renewed sense of community to the area.

As Pullen puts it, "We're not just building structures; we're building a future for South Broad. We're excited to see how Station 33 will shape the city's landscape and the lives of those who call it home."

Station 33, Chattanooga's newest mixed-use development project, is well on its way to becoming a reality. Led by developer Claudia Pullen, the $115 million investment aims to create a dynamic space that caters to the modern urban lifestyle.