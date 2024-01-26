St. Petersburg Commemorates the 80th Anniversary of the Liberation from the Nazi Siege

St. Petersburg, the city on the Neva River, is echoing with the resonating hum of commemorative events as it marks the 80th anniversary of the complete liberation from the Nazi siege—an epochal event in its history. The anniversary, also known as the Leningrad Victory Day, remembers the valor of the city's residents and defenders during the siege, a testament to human strength and endurance.

Lifting the Curtain of History

The historic event took place on January 27, 1944, when the Soviet Army successfully executed the January Thunder operation, lifting the siege that had held the city in a stranglehold. The siege of Leningrad, a time of immense suffering, is remembered as a poignant demonstration of human resilience.

Leningrad's Indomitable Spirit

During the commemoration, Governor of St. Petersburg, Alexander Beglov, delivered an address highlighting the significance of the siege as a symbol of the city's indomitable spirit. He acknowledged that every family in St. Petersburg remembers this pivotal moment in history as part of their personal siege chronicle.

A Global Gathering to Honor the Past

People from nearly forty countries have gathered in the city to pay tribute to this historic liberation. The city hosted various events, including a tribute salute, the presentation of honorary badges to survivors, and the unveiling of a new nuclear-powered icebreaker to be named 'Leningrad'.

Significant among these was the 'Polytech. Blockade. Leningrad' event, held on the eve of the anniversary. It highlighted the role of the Polytechnic Institute during the siege, and the contribution of Marshal of the Soviet Union Leonid Aleksandrovich Govorov, a former student of the Institute. The event culminated in the laying of flowers at the Monument to the fallen polytechnicians.

As the city stood still to remember the past, it also looked towards the future, with preparations underway to ensure the convenience of its residents and guests amid the commemorations. Traffic restrictions were implemented, and public land transport routes were altered to accommodate the events.