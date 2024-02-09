St. Helens February Half-Term: A Symphony of Enchanting Activities and Events for Families

As February half-term approaches in St Helens, a medley of enchanting activities and events beckon children of all ages. From the depths of Eccleston Library to the lush expanse of Delamere Forest, a symphony of stories, crafts, and adventures awaits young hearts and curious minds.

The Hook: A Fishing Fable and a Gruffalo's Trail

On Monday, 12th February, Eccleston Library casts its line for an enchanting British Sign Language interpreted show inspired by fishing exploits. As the tale unfolds, little ones will find themselves ensnared in a net of laughter and wonder. Meanwhile, the mystical Gruffalo lurks in Delamere Forest, enticing families to embark on a themed party trail brimming with excitement.

The Line: A World of Heroes, Villains, and Woodland Escapades

The adventures continue at Walton Hall and Gardens, where young artists are invited to don their capes and create in a special heroes and villains arts and crafts workshop. For those yearning for a grander escape, Guuliver's World offers a £15 theme park ticket special, while Knowsley Safari grants children free entry into a realm where wild beasts roam.

BeWILDerwood, the woodland adventure park, flings open its gates with a two-for-one visitor offer. Here, young explorers can lose themselves in a labyrinth of treehouses, zip wires, and enchanting characters. Finally, Arley Hall hosts a Totally Awesome family-friendly trail, and Manchester's Museum of Science and Industry entertains with hands-on activities and games.

The Sinker: A Multi-Sports Extravaganza

For families seeking a sportier affair, St Helens Council Active Lives & Sports Development Team invites families of all ages and abilities to a multi-sports session at Sutton Leisure Centre on Monday, 12th February, from 2:30 pm to 4:30 pm. For a modest £5 per family, participants can dive into an ocean of fun, including badminton, indoor tennis, dodgeball, and engaging games.

An adult aged 18+ must be present at all times, ensuring a safe and enjoyable environment for children of all ages to thrive. To secure a spot in this active extravaganza, interested families can contact Mark on 07707 144742 or email him at markhurststhelens.gov.uk.

As the February half-term break swims into view, St Helens beckons families with a treasure trove of activities and events. From the enchanting depths of Eccleston Library's fishing fable to the thrilling exploits of heroes and villains at Walton Hall and Gardens, young hearts and curious minds will find themselves captivated by a symphony of stories, crafts, and adventures. And for those seeking sportier pursuits, the multi-sports session at Sutton Leisure Centre promises an ocean of fun for families of all ages and abilities.

In this dance of human connection and shared experiences, St Helens paints a vibrant tapestry of laughter, learning, and lasting memories. So, as the February half-term break unfurls its wings, let the adventures begin, and may the stories forged in St Helens echo in the hearts of families for years to come.