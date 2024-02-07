SRSA and Heritage Commission Partner to Promote Red Sea's Underwater Cultural Heritage

Today marks a significant development in Saudi Arabia's tourism and heritage sectors as the Saudi Red Sea Authority (SRSA) and the Heritage Commission have inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU). Acting CEO of the SRSA, Mohammed Al Asiri, and Dr. Jasser bin Suleiman Al Harbash, CEO of the Heritage Commission, were present at the signing. The central focus of the MoU is the mutual exchange of knowledge and expertise in promoting and preserving the Red Sea's underwater cultural heritage.

Unveiling the Depths of the Red Sea

The MoU establishes a general framework for cooperation in areas of common interest, including issuing licenses and permits and promoting marine tourism activities. By doing so, it aims to spotlight the historical and cultural significance of submerged artifacts, thereby enhancing coastal tourism and cultural exchange in the Red Sea region.

Preserving Heritage, Promoting Culture

Of equal importance are the MoU's provisions for safeguarding marine heritage and documenting submerged heritage. These efforts will be complemented by the promotion of intangible cultural heritage and community awareness programs, which will further underscore Saudi Arabia's commitment to cultural preservation.

Aligning with Saudi Vision 2030

The partnership is part of the SRSA's broader strategy to expand its alliances, exchange expertise, and promote coastal tourism, in line with the goals of Saudi Vision 2030. The collaboration ultimately seeks to strengthen the Kingdom's role as a central cultural hub, while emphasizing its commitment to environmental conservation and sustainable development.