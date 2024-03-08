SRMG Labs Clinches 3 Prestigious Dubai Lynx Awards for Innovative Campaigns

RIYADH, SRMG Labs, the creative and innovation arm of Saudi Research and Media Group (SRMG), has emerged triumphant at The Dubai Lynx Awards, securing three notable accolades for its groundbreaking campaigns, 'Newspaper Courts' and 'Dark Minds'.

Trailblazing Creative Campaigns

The 'Dark Minds Ransom Billboards' campaign, designed for Asharq Discovery to promote its true crime series, utilized a unique approach by creating the largest outdoor ransom note in the Middle East. The campaign cleverly engaged the public's curiosity and garnered widespread attention, earning SRMG Labs a Silver Dubai Lynx Award in Brand Experience and Activation. Meanwhile, their 'Newspaper Courts' campaign for Arriyadiyah newspaper, which transformed newspapers into playable sports courts to promote active lifestyles in Saudi Arabia, fetched two Gold Dubai Lynx Awards in Outdoor and Print and Publishing categories.

Innovative Approach to Engagement

SRMG Labs has been at the forefront of leveraging innovative strategies to captivate and engage audiences. Fadi Mroue, Chief Creative Officer of SRMG and Managing Director of SRMG Labs, highlighted the team's commitment to creativity and innovation. Mroue emphasized the importance of unconventional campaigns that resonate with audiences, particularly in an era of rapid technological advancement. The 'Dark Minds' and 'Newspaper Courts' campaigns exemplify SRMG Labs' prowess in creating impactful experiences that intrigue and inspire.

Implications and Future Endeavors

These accolades at The Dubai Lynx Awards underscore SRMG Labs' growing influence in the creative industry, not just within the Kingdom but across the region. This recognition paves the way for SRMG Labs to further its mission of being the leading integrated media provider in the region by 2025. With a track record of success and innovation, SRMG Labs is poised to continue shaping the future of storytelling, sparking curiosity, and engaging audiences on a profound level.