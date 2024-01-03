Yeheli/Thozhi: A Beacon of Hope for Women in Sri Lanka

In a significant stride towards women empowerment, Sri Lanka’s first trilingual and free advisory platform, Yeheli/Thozhi, has recently announced the relaunch of its website, Yeheli.lk/Thozhi.lk. The platform is managed and operated by Dialog Axiata PLC, one of the leading telecommunication service providers in the country.

Empowering Women Through Interactive and Anonymous Guidance

Yeheli/Thozhi is not an ordinary advisory platform; it’s a beacon of hope for women dealing with a range of sensitive issues. Its mission is to empower them by providing interactive and anonymous guidance on topics that are often considered taboo. These include gender-based violence, employment discrimination, underrepresentation of women in leadership positions, and access to mental health care – problems that continue to plague societies across the globe.

Collaboration with Local Organizations

To facilitate a holistic approach, Yeheli/Thozhi collaborates with local organizations such as Women in Need, Without Borders Sri Lanka, Doc 990, and Hithawathi. These partnerships ensure the provision of personalized advisory services to those seeking help. Hithawathi, in particular, is funded by the LK Domain Registry, demonstrating the commitment of different sectors towards this cause.

Half a Million Users and Counting

Since its inception, Yeheli/Thozhi has extended its support to over 500,000 users, offering a safe and confidential space for women to interact with qualified virtual advisors. These experts address issues like abuse, sexual health, contraceptives, relationship problems, and domestic violence. Users can create a profile using their mobile number and anonymously post their questions, which are answered by these experts within 48 hours. This confidentiality ensures users feel safe while seeking guidance on pressing matters.