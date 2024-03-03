Vidarshana Literary Prize 2024: Elevating Unpublished Sri Lankan Manuscripts to Prominence

The Vidarshana Literary Prize, a groundbreaking initiative launched in 2024, aims to discover and honor outstanding unpublished manuscripts across various genres in Sri Lanka, offering substantial awards to the winners and shortlisted authors. With a focus on promoting reading and nurturing the publishing industry, this prize marks a significant addition to Sri Lanka's literary landscape.

Empowering Unpublished Authors

From January 12 to May 15, 2024, Sri Lankan writers were invited to submit their unpublished literary works in categories including Sinhala Novels, Short Stories, Poetry Collections, and English translations of Sinhala works. Each category winner will receive Rs. 150,000 alongside a Vidarshana Literary Prize plaque, while those shortlisted will be awarded Rs. 50,000 each and a special plaque. This initiative not only offers financial support but also a platform for writers to gain recognition for their work.

Rigorous Selection Process

The selection of the winning manuscripts will undergo a transparent evaluation process by a panel of qualified evaluators, ensuring fairness and integrity. Each category will shortlist three manuscripts, with the final winners announced in August 2024. The Vidarshana Prize ceremony, scheduled for September 1, 2024, will celebrate the victors, revealing their identities only after the selection process to maintain impartiality.

Impact on Sri Lankan Literature and Publishing

The Vidarshana Literary Prize seeks to create a ripple effect in the literary and publishing sectors of Sri Lanka by encouraging the transition of manuscripts from the printing stage to published works. This initiative aims to foster a broader societal interest in creative writing and support the growth of the publishing industry, ultimately enriching Sri Lanka's cultural heritage and literary diversity.