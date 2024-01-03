Varying Weather Conditions Expected Across the Country: Department of Meteorology

Various weather conditions are expected across different provinces in the nation, according to the Department of Meteorology. In the Western, Sabaragamuwa, and Central provinces, morning hours are likely to usher in misty conditions. Concurrently, the Eastern and Uva provinces, which have been under showery conditions, are projected to see a substantial reduction in precipitation over the imminent days, save for a few showers still anticipated in the Eastern province and Matale district.

Expectations of Showers and Thundershowers

Showers or thundershowers are projected to materialize in several locations within the Sabaragamuwa, Southern, Western, and Uva provinces as well as in the Kandy and Nuwara Eliya districts, predominantly after 2 p.m. Certain regions, notably Galle, Matara, and Ratnapura districts, could experience fairly heavy showers with rainfall amounts surpassing 50 mm.

Wind Conditions and Sea State

North-easterly winds are expected to blow across the country with speeds ranging from 25 to 35 kmph. These may occasionally ramp up to 40 to 45 kmph, particularly in the sea areas off the coasts from Colombo to Kankasanthurai via Puttalam and Mannar, and from Pottuvil to Galle via Hambantota. These sea areas may intermittently turn fairly rough. Other surrounding sea areas around the island are likely to be moderate; however, during thundershowers, the emergence of strong gusty winds and very rough seas is anticipated.

Situation Globally

Internationally, Storm Henk is dousing the southern half of the UK with precipitation as it migrates eastwards. The National Weather Service (NWS) reports a strong storm impacting parts of Alaska, including the Aleutian Islands, with Blizzard and Winter Storm Warnings in effect. The Regional Meteorological Centre, Chennai, forecasts that an easterly wave and a weather disturbance over the Arabian Sea will bring light to moderate rain over south Tamil Nadu this week.