Sri Lanka

Valuation Discrepancy Stalls Visumpaya Building Redevelopment

By: Muhammad Jawad
Published: January 3, 2024 at 11:16 pm EST
Valuation Discrepancy Stalls Visumpaya Building Redevelopment

In the heart of Colombo, Sri Lanka, the historic Visumpaya building stands as a testament to the nation’s rich cultural heritage. A project to breathe new life into this 190-year-old structure by transforming it into a heritage boutique hotel, however, has stumbled on a stumbling block—a significant valuation disagreement between the government and the chosen investor.

Valuation Discrepancy Halts Redevelopment Plans

The project, originally green-lighted by the Urban Development Authority (UDA), hit a roadblock when the selected investor, a consortium led by Azotels and Hunas Holdings PLC, valued the property at a significantly lower figure of Rs.4-5 billion. This valuation was in stark contrast to the government’s estimate, which placed the historic building’s worth closer to Rs.9 billion.

This considerable discrepancy has prompted the government to conduct a new feasibility study. The aim is not only to reconcile this disparity but also to find a way to accommodate the investor’s valuation and keep the redevelopment project on track.

Visumpaya: A Historical Treasure

Visumpaya, originally named ‘Ackland House’, is a relic from Sri Lanka’s colonial past. Built 190 years ago, it has served various purposes over the years, from being a residence for officers of the Ceylon Rifles Regiment to the manager’s quarters for the Colombo Commercial Company.

In 1971, the government of Sirimavo Bandaranaike nationalized it. Since then, it has been used by several key political figures, including D. M. Jayaratne, the 14th Prime Minister, and Anura Bandaranaike, a former Minister and Speaker.

Future of Visumpaya

While the current valuation conflict has delayed the redevelopment of this historic building into a boutique hotel, both parties remain committed to finding a solution. The government’s new feasibility study represents a step towards resolving the disagreement and ensuring that the Visumpaya building, a symbol of Sri Lanka’s rich history, can continue to be a part of the nation’s future.

Muhammad Jawad

Hailing from a rich journalistic background, Muhammad Jawad has sharpened his reporting acumen with esteemed networks such as HUM News, GNN News, GTV News, Roze News, Din News, Afghanistan International, and Urdu Point. With over half a decade of intensive experience, Jawad's repertoire spans across political discourses, societal narratives, and pivotal current events. Notably agile under pressure, he consistently delivers under tight timelines, with a flair for investigative journalism and data-backed storytelling. Jawad's exemplary communication prowess has facilitated robust connections with diverse sources, fostering trust amongst peers and resonating with viewers. In our newsroom, he stands as a beacon of dedication, consistently channeling his fervor for journalism to craft stories that resonate and inform.

