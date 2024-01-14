en English
Social Issues

Union Assurance Expands HOPE Initiative, Tackling Critical Challenges in Sri Lanka

By: Muhammad Jawad
Published: January 13, 2024 at 8:07 pm EST
Union Assurance Expands HOPE Initiative, Tackling Critical Challenges in Sri Lanka

Union Assurance, a company that’s no stranger to social responsibility, has taken another commendable step in its ongoing mission to champion community well-being. The company has broadened the reach of its HOPE initiative by entering into a partnership with the ‘Katu Kambi Foundation.’ This strategic alliance is designed to address some of the most pressing issues facing schoolchildren in Sri Lanka, specifically the need for clean drinking water and the challenge of period poverty.

Providing Access to Clean Water

The initiative’s core objective is to ensure access to clean drinking water for schoolchildren. As part of this mission, a water filtering system was installed at the Aluthwewa Maha Vidyalaya in Polonnaruwa. The initiative didn’t stop there, however. Five other local schools saw their existing water treatment plants renovated, expanding the impact of the initiative significantly.

Tackling Period Poverty

Period poverty is another critical issue that the HOPE initiative is striving to address. More than 1,000 children have already benefited from these efforts, which include the provision of sanitary napkins for a six-month period. In addition, each beneficiary received a school bag and a t-shirt, further demonstrating Union Assurance’s commitment to supporting Sri Lanka’s youth.

Continued Commitment to Community Well-being

The HOPE initiative is but one example of Union Assurance’s dedication to community well-being. In 2022, the company stepped in to support the Lady Ridgeway Children’s Hospital during a time of dire need, donating essential medicines to combat shortages. Imtiyaz Aniff, the Chief People Officer at Union Assurance, expressed the company’s devotion to creating a sustained positive impact on society, a principle that stands at the heart of its ethos.

Social Issues Sri Lanka
Muhammad Jawad

Hailing from a rich journalistic background, Muhammad Jawad has sharpened his reporting acumen with esteemed networks such as HUM News, GNN News, GTV News, Roze News, Din News, Afghanistan International, and Urdu Point. With over half a decade of intensive experience, Jawad's repertoire spans across political discourses, societal narratives, and pivotal current events. Notably agile under pressure, he consistently delivers under tight timelines, with a flair for investigative journalism and data-backed storytelling. Jawad's exemplary communication prowess has facilitated robust connections with diverse sources, fostering trust amongst peers and resonating with viewers. In our newsroom, he stands as a beacon of dedication, consistently channeling his fervor for journalism to craft stories that resonate and inform.

Social Issues

