UN Calls for Amendments to the Online Safety Act Amid Human Rights Concerns

The United Nations Human Rights office has issued a stern call to a government over the recently enacted Online Safety Act. In a statement made via social media platform X, the rebranded form of Twitter, the UN body expressed grave concerns over the potential human rights implications of the new law. The organization underscored the Act's potential to negatively impact fundamental freedoms such as the right to freedom of expression.

Online Safety Act: A Threat to Freedom of Expression

The Online Safety Act, endorsed by Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena and officially enacted into law, has drawn significant international and local criticism. The Act grants a commission the power to assess and remove content it deems illegal, a provision that has stirred fears of a chilling effect on freedom of expression. Critics argue that this controversial legislation could potentially criminalize nearly all forms of legitimate expression.

UN Human Rights Office’s Call for Amendments

In its statement, the UN Human Rights office emphasized the necessity of the government considering amendments to the Act. They urged that changes should be made to address the concerns raised by civil society and industry groups, ensuring that the Act aligns with human rights obligations. Opposition politicians and pro-democracy groups in Sri Lanka have also criticized the Act, highlighting its potential negative impact on democracy, e-commerce, and the economy.

The Act’s Impact on LGBTQ Content and Mental Health

The Kids Online Safety Act (KOSA), part of the wider Online Safety Act, has also drawn attention for its potential impact on LGBTQ content, free speech rights, and mental health. While KOSA aims to protect minors from online harm, concerns have been raised about its potential misuse and impact on free expression and access to information online.

In conclusion, the international community, particularly the UN Human Rights Office, continues to monitor developments surrounding the Online Safety Act. Amidst widespread criticism and concerns, their call for amendments underscores the need to balance online safety measures with respect for fundamental human rights.