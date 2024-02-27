Uga Riva: 180-Year-Old Sri Lankan Manor Reopens, Blending Heritage with Modern Luxury

Located within a lush, 5-acre coconut plantation in Sri Lanka, close to the city of Negombo and its pristine beaches and just 25 minutes from Bandaranaike International Airport, the main international airport serving Sri Lanka, the 180-year old Uga Riva is a traditional manor house favored by travelers seeking an upscale and unique leisure or business hotel property that reflects Sri Lanka's history, scenery and understated elegance. The property was acquired last year by Uga Hotel Group, a prestigious Sri Lankan hotel group.

History Meets Contemporary Elegance

The 19-century, seven-bedroom manor house, formerly home to six generations of a prominent Colombo Chetty family, includes restored period furniture and contemporary Sri Lankan art throughout the property. The landscape includes a typical Sri Lankan courtyard wrapped around a pond, with large open verandahs offering guests plenty of quiet space and privacy. Decorated with intricate paintings by Sri Lankan artists, the antique interior of the Uga Riva manor house adds to its rustic charm, with deluxe accommodations and an ambiance representing the six sophisticated properties in Uga Hotel Group's portfolio.

Culinary Delights and Historical Visits

Uga Riva features innovative fusion menus and authentic Sri Lankan dishes prepared with high-quality local produce. In 2023 the former Riva Hotel was renamed Uga Riva, but, through its long history, it has played host to many well-known figures in the region, including Mahatma Gandhi, who visited the property during a 1927 visit to Ceylon (now called Sri Lanka) and planted a tree there just opposite the house.

A Vision for the Future

"We are thrilled to welcome the historic Riva Hotel to the Uga family," said Priyanjith Weerasooria, managing director, Uga Riva. "This venture underscores our commitment to unparalleled guest experiences and elevating Sri Lanka's hospitality. The property will not need to undertake major renovations, as recent upgrades in 2010 were undertaken by Channa Daswatte, one of Sri Lanka's leading architects."

As Uga Riva embarks on a new chapter, it remains a testament to the rich cultural tapestry and natural beauty of Sri Lanka, inviting guests from around the world to explore its historic charm and modern luxury.