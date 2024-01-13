en English
Sri Lanka

Transportation Sector’s Impact on Sri Lanka’s Economic Crisis: A Call for Change

By: Muhammad Jawad
Published: January 13, 2024 at 4:31 pm EST
Transportation Sector’s Impact on Sri Lanka’s Economic Crisis: A Call for Change

As the economic crisis deepens in Sri Lanka, one sector’s significant impact emerges into the spotlight – transportation. According to Professor Emeritus Amal Kumarage from the University of Moratuwa, a specialist in sustainable development strategies, the key to overcoming the current economic challenges lies in substantial changes within the transportation sector.

The Economic Burden of Transportation

Sri Lanka’s economy is notably encumbered by its heavy reliance on the importation of vehicles, spare parts, and crude oil. These imports, consuming a large chunk of the country’s foreign exchange earnings, have led to a disproportionate expenditure on transportation in relation to the country’s income. The resultant foreign exchange deficit has further exacerbated the economic strain on the nation.

The Social Status Symbol and Its Impact

Professor Kumarage criticizes the societal trend that values social status through ownership of expensive consumer goods – particularly vehicles. This trend has added fuel to the fire, intensifying the economic issues tied to the transportation sector. The professor advocates for a shift in societal perceptions, emphasizing the importance of sustainable living over materialistic manifestations of social status.

Electrifying the Solution

Kumarage proposes a solution that not only addresses the economic crisis but also the environmental concerns tied to transportation. By strengthening public transport and transitioning to electric vehicles, the country could significantly reduce both costs and carbon emissions. Revealing a ray of hope amidst the crisis, he shared that the government has begun formulating a policy to electrify transportation. This policy could potentially decrease oil imports and pave the way for the development of a local electric vehicle industry.

Revitalizing Public Transport

Public transport usage in Sri Lanka has seen a decline from 70% in 2000 to a mere 39%. Revitalizing public transport, according to Kumarage, can be an effective tool to address both the economic crisis and environmental concerns. It would not only reduce traffic congestion and carbon emissions but also mitigate the health impact of pollution. With a focus on sustainable and efficient public transport, Sri Lanka can navigate its way through the economic crisis while also making significant strides towards environmental conservation.

Sri Lanka Sustainability Transportation
Muhammad Jawad

Hailing from a rich journalistic background, Muhammad Jawad has sharpened his reporting acumen with esteemed networks such as HUM News, GNN News, GTV News, Roze News, Din News, Afghanistan International, and Urdu Point. With over half a decade of intensive experience, Jawad's repertoire spans across political discourses, societal narratives, and pivotal current events. Notably agile under pressure, he consistently delivers under tight timelines, with a flair for investigative journalism and data-backed storytelling. Jawad's exemplary communication prowess has facilitated robust connections with diverse sources, fostering trust amongst peers and resonating with viewers. In our newsroom, he stands as a beacon of dedication, consistently channeling his fervor for journalism to craft stories that resonate and inform.

Sri Lanka

